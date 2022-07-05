Digital Twin Market Growth, Top Manufacturer Analysis and Forecast to 2030

San Francisco, California , USA, July 05, 2022 — /EPR Network/ —

Digital Twin Industry Overview

The global digital twin market size is projected to reach USD 155,839.4 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 39.1% from 2022 to 2030, according to a new study by Grand View Research, Inc. Digital twin technologies were primarily developed and deployed in the manufacturing, aerospace, and automotive sectors for designing and simulating component and system twins. However, the rising need for virtualization and automation as well as the emergence of technologies, such as the Internet of Things (IoT) and Artificial Intelligence(AI) has opened up new avenues for digital twin solution providers across industries, such as retail, real estate, banking and finance, and healthcare, thereby driving the market growth.

Digital twins enable enterprises to create virtual representations of their existing workflow patterns, which can be then observed and optimized to reduce operational costs. The retail and residential sectors are expected to witness increased adoption of digital twin technologies with the increasing focus on optimizing vendor-to-customer supply chains, sales forecast, and development of smart city projects. The emergence of such varied applications has increased the demand for tailor-made solutions across the end-use industries to address specific requirements, which is anticipated to fuel market growth. The COVID-19 pandemic has expedited the adoption of digital twin technology across several industries owing to social distancing norms.

As offices are on the verge of reopening, several firms are expected to adopt the technology to facilitate employee safety by creating digital twins of workplaces and modifying furniture, workplaces, sitting arrangements, among other applications. In addition, the healthcare sector has witnessed a surge in the adoption of the digital twin technology to create virtual replicas of infected patients and use them for future research. For instance, in May 2021, Dell Technologies partnered with i2b2 tranSMART Foundation to create digital twins using de-identified patient data. The digital twin is then expected to help researchers perform innumerable treatment simulations for future treatments, which may help mitigate the spread of the disease.

Digital Twin Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global digital twin market on the basis of end-use, solution, and region:

Based on the End-use Insights, the market is segmented into Manufacturing, Agriculture, Automotive & Transport, Energy & Utilities, Healthcare & Life Sciences, Residential & Commercial, Retail & Consumer Goods, Aerospace, Telecommunication and Others.

The automotive and transport segment led the market in 2021 and accounted for the largest revenue share of more than 19.00% of the overall revenue. This can be attributed to the adoption of Electric Vehicles (EVs), lean adoption, and the rising usage of simulation technologies

(EVs), lean adoption, and the rising usage of simulation technologies Digital twin technology supports telecom service providers in designing complex network architectures and upgrading the existing network infrastructures to accommodate new solutions, such as Fiber to the Home (FTTH) and software-defined networking.

Based on the Solution Insights, the market is segmented into Component, Process and System.

The process segment is expected to register the fastest CAGR of 40.0% over the forecast period. This growth can be attributed to the implementation of a digital twin for designing workflows in an organization, supply chain processes, smart city projects, warehouse processes, among other applications.

projects, warehouse processes, among other applications. The system segment accounted for the highest revenue share of the global market in 2021. The market share can be attributed to the high deployment of digital twins for designing and developing prototypes of aerospace engines, assembly lines, communication systems, full-scale automotive models, piping systems in the oil & gas industry, among other applications.

Digital Twin Regional Outlook

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Key Companies Profile

Intense competition among leading players for introducing advanced and innovative products is encouraging companies to invest in the R&D of products and automation of processes. Furthermore, several automotive brands are adopting digital twin technologies to improve customer engagement by using interactive automobile dashboards on websites, where customers can customize vehicles at their convenience.

Some prominent players in the global Digital Twin market include

ABB

AVEVA Group plc

Dassault Systemes

General Electric

Hexagon AB

IBM Corp.

SAP

Order a free sample PDF of the Digital Twin Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, U.S.-based market research and consulting company, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and consulting services. Registered in California and headquartered in San Francisco, the company comprises over 425 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1200 market research reports to its vast database each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis on 46 industries across 25 major countries worldwide. With the help of an interactive market intelligence platform, Grand View Research Helps Fortune 500 companies and renowned academic institutes understand the global and regional business environment and gauge the opportunities that lie ahead.

Contact:

Sherry James

Corporate Sales Specialist, USA

Grand View Research, Inc.

Phone: 1-415-349-0058

Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519

Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com

Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter