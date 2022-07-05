Heat Exchanger Market Rising Demand From Various Industries Is Likely To Complement Industry Growth By 2030

San Francisco, Calif., USA, July 05, 2022 — /EPR Network/ —

Heat Exchanger Industry Overview

The global heat exchanger market size is expected to reach USD 26.78 billion by 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Rising demand from various industries, including chemical & petrochemical, and power generation, along with an increasing focus on improving efficiency standards in expected to drive the market at a CAGR of 5.1%.

Heat Exchanger Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global heat exchanger market on the basis of product, end use, and region:

Based on the Product Insights, the market is segmented into Plate & Frame Heat Exchanger, Shell & Tube Heat Exchanger, Air-Cooled Heat Exchanger and Others.

Shell & tube segment led the industry and accounted for 35.8% of the global revenue demand in 2021.

Shell & tube products are used in applications that require a wide temperature and pressure range as well as transfer between two liquids, between liquids & gases, or between two gases.

The plate & frame product segment is expected to expand at a CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period.

Air-cooled products, also known as air coolers, comprise various components such as a tube bundle, an air pumping device such as a blower or an axial flow fan, and a support structure.

Based on the End-use Insights, the market is segmented into Chemical & Petrochemical, Oil & Gas, HVAC & Refrigeration, Power Generation, Food & Beverage, Pulp & Paper and Others.

Chemical & petrochemical led the market and accounted for 22.7% of the global revenue demand in 2021.

The rising demand for fertilizers, plastics, packaging, digital devices, medical equipment, and clothing is likely to boost the petrochemical industry’s growth.

The heat exchanger demand in the oil & gas end-use industry is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 4.7% during the forecast period.

Heat exchangers form an essential part of HVAC systems. Increasing awareness regarding energy conservation and reducing energy bills is expected to augment the demand for heat exchangers in the HVAC industry.

Heat Exchanger Regional Outlook

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Central & South America

MEA

Key Companies Profile & Market Share Insights

The global heat exchangers market is characterized by the presence of multinational as well as regional players that are engaged in designing, manufacturing, and distributing these products. Product manufacturers strive to obtain a competitive edge over their competitors by increasing the application scope of their products.

Some prominent players in the Heat Exchanger market include

Alfa Laval

Kelvion Holding GmbH

Danfoss

API Heat Transfer

Xylem Inc.

HRS Heat Exchangers

Hisaka Works, Ltd.

Koch Heat Transfer Company

