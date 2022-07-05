Orthopedic Implants Market To Witness Growth Acceleration During 2022 – 2032

A recently revamped report published by Fact.MR investigates that the global orthopedic implants market is forecast to reach US$ 900 Mn, expanding at a 6.7% CAGR during the assessment period ranging from 2022 to 2032. Uptake of orthopedic implants is expected to surge on the back of rising cases of bone deformities and other orthopedic disorders in the last few years.

During the historical period 2017-2021, demand for orthopedic implants surged at a CAGR of 6%. Prospects temporarily dipped during the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic, attributed to restrictions on non-COVID related surgical procedures to prevent further spread of infections. However, since 2021, prospects have begun exhibiting a gradual resurgence, as the restrictions fade away.

The growth of the orthopedic implants market remains influenced by innovations and advancements in healthcare backed by the adoption of the work from home culture. North America is likely to dominate the orthopedic implants market by acquiring nearly 1/3rd share of the global market.

Orthopedic Implants Market- Scope of Report:

A recent study by Fact.MR on the orthopedic implants market offers a 10-year forecast for 2022 to 2032. The study analyzes crucial trends that are currently determining the growth of the market. This report explicates on vital dynamics, such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for key market players along with key stakeholders as well as emerging players associated with offering orthopedic implants.

The study also provides the dynamics responsible for influencing the future status of the Orthopedic Implants market over the forecast period. A detailed assessment of value chain analysis, business execution, and supply chain analysis across regional markets has been covered in the report.

A list of prominent companies operating in the orthopedic implants market, along with their product portfolios, key strategies and SWOT analysis, enhances the reliability of this comprehensive research study.

Key Market Competitors:

Prominent players are embracing innovative approaches such as ground-breaking marketing tactics, technological advancements, mergers, and acquisitions.

In Dec 2021, DePuy Synthes, a division of Johnson & Johnson has announced the acquisition of OrthoSpin through its Synthes GmbH affiliate. OrthoSpin, based in Israel, creates a robot-assisted external fixation system for orthopaedic treatments.

In January 2022, Stryker announced a definitive merger agreement to acquire all of the issued and outstanding shares of common stock of Vocera Communications, Inc. for $79.25 per share, or a total equity value of approximately $2.97 billion and a total enterprise value of approximately $3.09 billion (including convertible notes).

Market Segments Covered In Orthopedic Implants:

By Type Orthopedic Implants for Hip Reconstruction Total Hip Reconstruction Partial Hip Reconstruction Revision Implants Orthopedic Implants for Knee Reconstruction Total Knee Reconstruction Partial Knee Reconstruction Revision Implants Orthopedic Implants for Shoulder Implants Anatomical Shoulder Prosthetics Reverse Shoulder Prosthetics

By Fixation Type Cement Orthopedic Implants Cementless Orthopedic Implants Hybrid Orthopedic Implants

By End User Orthopedic Implants for Hospitals Orthopedic Implants for Orthopedic Clinics Orthopedic Implants for Ambulatory Surgical Centers



How Fact.MR Assists in Making Strategic Moves For Orthopedic Implants Market Manufacturer?

The data provided in the Orthopedic Implants Market report offers comprehensive analysis of important industry trends. Industry players can use this data to strategize their potential business moves and gain remarkable revenues in the upcoming period.

The report covers the price trend analysis and value chain analysis along with analysis of diverse offering by market players. The main motive of this report is to assist enterprises to make data-driven decisions and strategize their business moves.

