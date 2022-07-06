Biodegradable Plastic Market Share, Analysis and Comparison by end-user To 2030

Biodegradable Plastic Industry Overview

The global biodegradable plastic market size was estimated at USD 4.1 billion in 2021. It is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.7% during the forecast period.

Governments prohibiting the use of single-use plastic coupled with rising awareness among the public regarding the ill effects of plastic waste are among the key trends stimulating market growth. Additionally, the increasing use of biodegradable plastics in packaging and agriculture is anticipated to supplement the growth of the segment. Non-decomposable plastics are a global issue. Governments around the world are tackling this problem by banning single-use plastics and promoting the use of biodegradable plastics. Moreover, consumers are willing to pay more for biodegradable plastics owing to their eco-friendly nature. The aforementioned factors, cumulatively, are providing a fillip to the market.

Despite environmental advantages, biodegradable plastics have some shortcomings too. Segregation of conventional plastics and biodegradable plastic is a big drawback as there is no distinct difference between them. The inclusion of conventional plastic in biodegradable plastic landfills can cause complications in the decomposition process.

Moreover, not all biodegradable plastics readily decompose in the natural environment, as they require a specific environment in terms of moisture and temperature. Some biodegradable plastics release greenhouse gases during decomposition, which is counterproductive to the environmental cause. These factors are likely to act as stumbling stones in the upward climb of the market.

The global antimicrobial additives market size was valued at USD 2.65 billion in 2021 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.6% from 2022 to 2030. Specialty Carbon Black Market: The global specialty carbon black market size was valued at USD 2.29 billion in 2021 and is projected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.0% in terms of revenue from 2022 to 2030.

Market Share Insights

May 2022 : Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE: DNMR) and Kemira announced today a multi-year license and supply agreement, exclusive in Kemira’s core markets, to commercialize biobased barrier coatings for paper and board products.

: Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE: DNMR) and Kemira announced today a multi-year license and supply agreement, exclusive in Kemira’s core markets, to commercialize biobased barrier coatings for paper and board products. April 2022: Cargill to expand nutrient research and development capabilities of its Global Animal Nutrition Innovation Center to serve agriculture and food industry customers.

Key Companies profiled:

Some prominent players in the global biodegradable plastic market include:

Cargill Incorporated

PTT MCC Biochem Co., Ltd.

Biome Technologies plc

Plantic Technologies Limited

BASF SE

Total Corbion PLA

Synbra Technology BV

Futerro

Novamont SpA

NatureWorks LLC

Eastman Chemical Company

Trineso

Danimer Scientific

