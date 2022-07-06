Kaolin Market Type Outlook, Vertical Viewpoint, Value Chain Analysis and Vendor Landscape

San Francisco, Calif., USA, July 06, 2022 — /EPR Network/ —

Kaolin Industry Overview

The global kaolin market size is projected to reach approximately USD 5.87 billion by 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc., progressing at a CAGR of 3.7% in the forecast period. The rising prominence of kaolin especially in the manufacturing of whiteware ceramics is projected to aid the market growth over the predicted timeline.

Kaolin Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global kaolin market on the basis of application and region:

Based on the Application Insights, the market is segmented into Paper, Ceramics, Paint & Coatings, Fiberglass, Plastic, Rubber, Pharmaceuticals & medical, Cosmetics and Others

Paper dominated the market and accounted for a volumetric share of nearly 39.1% in 2021. Kaolin coating improves the appearance of paper giving it varied level of gloss, smoothness, brightness, opacity and printability.

Ceramics is projected to emerge as the second largest application segment with the highest compounded annual growth rate of nearly 4.6% in terms of volume in the forecast period.

Paints & coatings accounted for a market revenue share of nearly 6.2% in 2021. The use of paints & coating in construction industry is projected to remain a key driver for the market growth of kaolin.

accounted for a market revenue share of nearly 6.2% in 2021. The use of paints & coating in construction industry is projected to remain a key driver for the market growth of kaolin. Rubber is projected to account as the fifth largest market with a volumetric share of nearly 2.1% in 2021. The segment is estimated to lose its market share owing to the prevalence of substitutes in the forecast period.

Kaolin Regional Outlook

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Central & South America

MEA

Key Companies Profile & Market Share Insights

The vendors of this marketspace remained under immense pressure due to the economic disruption caused with the arrival of COVID-19. The new order bookings and shipments were directly impacted due to the imposed lockdowns and transportation restrictions. The manufactures are mostly focusing on keeping the liquidity flow in order to avoid any further losses.

Some prominent players in the Kaolin market include

LB Minerals Ltd.

BASF SE

Sibelco

KaMin LLC

Thiele Kaolin Company

Imerys S.A.

I-Minerals Inc.

Quazwerke GmbH

Maoming Xingli Kaolin Co. Ltd.

EICL Ltd.

Order a free sample PDF of the Kaolin Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.