Elev8 Fun Sanford introduces PL8 Bar & Grill

SANFORD, FL, 2022-Jul-07 — /EPR Network/ — Elev8 Fun in Sanford has already taken entertainment to the next level in Central Florida. Now, the venue is elevating your meal.

Elev8 Fun today announced the rebranding of its on-site restaurant: PL8 Bar & Grill. The eatery serves up surprising and always satisfying eats and treats to fuel everyone’s fun at Elev8.

PL8 Bar & Grill’s menu features craveable appetizers like candied bacon and cheese curds, as well as fresh salads, chargrilled burgers, tasty flatbreads, and sweet desserts. The signature entrees include everything from the Nashville Hot chicken sandwich and fresh Steak Tacos to the Mahi Filet.

Dishes are made fresh and are elevated with special touches, like house-made ranch dressing or the Hourglass Beer Cheese Soup, which incorporates local beer from Hourglass Brewing.

“This isn’t your average frozen-and-fried food,” said Duane Lane, Kitchen Operations Manager. “We take care with our ingredients, and we want to surprise our guests with food that is unique and absolutely delicious to keep them going while they tackle all the attractions Elev8 Fun has to offer.”

In addition to food, PL8 Bar & Grill serves Pepsi products. The venue features multiple full bars with local craft beer and a selection of wine and specialty cocktails.

PL8 Bar & Grill also has an unbeatable summer special for families—kids 12 and younger eat free with the purchase of an adult meal all day Monday through Thursday.

For more information about PL8 Bar & Grill, visit https://elev8fun.com/restaurant/.

For more information about Elev8 Fun, visit https://elev8fun.com/.

About Elev8 Fun

Offering a fun and inspiring place for the community, the Elev8 Fun concept features over 125,000 square feet of entertainment, games and experiences for the entire family. Attractions include hundreds of state-of-the-art and retro arcade games, bowling, multi-level go-kart tracks, the interactive mini-golf experience, ropes courses, laser tag and food and beverages. Elev8 Fun locations are opening in shopping malls across the state, with its first two locations in Sanford and Tampa, Florida. Learn more at www.elev8fun.com.

Media Contact :

Keith Baldwin

Elev8 Fun

786-271-0417

keith@elev8fun.com