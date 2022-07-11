Lucintel Forecasts Aerospace Electrical De-Icing System Market to Reach $154 Million by 2027

According to the recent study the aerospace electrical de-icing system market is projected to reach an estimated $154 Million by 2027, at a CAGR of 4.8% from 2022 to 2027. Growth in this market is primarily driven by aviation regulations and certification standards regarding aircraft safety, and the increasing penetration of composites in aircraft wings and empennage section.

Browse 59 figures / charts and 34 tables in this 180-page report to understand trends, opportunities and forecast in aerospace electrical de-icing systems market by aircraft type (civil aircraft, helicopter, and military aircraft), application (wings, engine, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

Download sample report and view detailed Table of Content by clicking on below link – https://www.lucintel.com/aerospace-electrical-deicing-system-market.aspx

“Civil aircraft market is expected to remain the largest segment during the forecast period.”

Based on aircraft type, the aerospace electrical de-icing system market is segmented into civil aircraft, helicopter, and military aircraft. Lucintel forecasts that the civil aircraft market is expected to remain the largest segment and highest segment over the forecast period due to the increasing aircraft deliveries and the launch of new aircraft models that have more electrical systems.

“Within the aerospace electrical de-icing system market, the wings segment is expected to remain the largest application type”

Based on application type, the wings segment is expected to witness the largest segment over the forecast period.

“Europe will dominate the aerospace electrical de-icing system market in near future”

Europe is expected to be the largest region over the forecast period due to a significant increase in aircraft production in this region.

Download Brochure of this report by clicking on https://www.lucintel.com/aerospace-electrical-deicing-system-market.aspx

Major players of aerospace electrical de-icing systems market are adopting various growth strategies like new product launches, expansions, merger and acquisitions, partnerships, agreements, and collaborations to expand their presence in this market. United Technologies Corporation, Zodiac Aerospace, Cox & Company, Meggit PLC, Rockwell Collins (B/E Aerospace), GKN, Ultra Electronics, and ITT Inc are among the major aerospace electrical de-icing systems providers.

This unique research report will enable you to make confident business decisions in this globally competitive marketplace. For a detailed table of contents, contact Lucintel at +1-972-636-5056 or click on this link https://www.lucintel.com/aerospace-electrical-deicing-system-market.aspx or helpdesk@lucintel.com