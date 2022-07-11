Lucintel Forecasts Clean Label Ingredient Market to Reach $76.9 Billion by 2027

According to the recent study the clean label ingredient market is projected to reach an estimated $76.9 billion by 2027 from $51.0 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 7.1% from 2021 to 2027. Growth in this market is primarily driven by increasing demand for clean label food products and health issues associated with artificial food.

Browse 108 figures / charts and 86 tables in this 193-page report to understand trends, opportunities and forecast in clean label ingredient market by type (colors, flavors, fruit and vegetable ingredients, starch and sweeteners, flour, and others), application (beverages, dairy and frozen desserts, bakery, prepared foods, and cereals and snacks), form (dry form and liquid form), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

“Color market is expected to remain the largest segment during the forecast period.”

Based on type, the clean label ingredient market is segmented into colors, flavors, fruit and vegetable ingredients, starch and sweeteners, flour, and others. Lucintel forecasts that the colors market is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to increasing demand for natural colors in a variety of food manufacturing process.

Based on form, the dry form segment is expected to witness the largest segment over the forecast period due to its unique properties, such as stability and ease of handling during supply chain activities.

“Asia Pacific will dominate the clean label ingredient market in near future”

Asia Pacific is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period, supported by rapid industrialization, growing food and beverage industry, and increasing awareness of the health benefits associated with clean label ingredients.

Major players of clean label ingredient market are adopting various growth strategies like new product launches, expansions, merger and acquisitions, partnerships, agreements, and collaborations to expand their presence in this market. Cargill, Tate & Iyle, Archier Daniels Midland, Kerry, Ingredion, Dupont, DSM, and Sensient are among the major clean label ingredient providers.

