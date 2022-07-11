Lucintel Forecasts Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Market to Reach $11.8 Billion by 2027

According to the recent study the ethylene vinyl acetate market is projected to reach an estimated $11.8 billion by 2027 from $8.6 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 5.4% from 2021 to 2027. Growth in this market is primarily driven by growing demand for EVA in food and medical packaging industries and expansion of solar photovoltaic capacity around the globe.

Browse 165 figures / charts and 142 tables in this 261-page report to understand trends, opportunities and forecast in ethylene vinyl acetate market by application (film, foam, adhesives, and others), end use industry (packaging, solar, agriculture, wires & cables, automotive, footwear, and others), density (very low density EVA, low density EVA, medium density EVA, and high density EVA), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

“Films market is expected to remain the largest segment during the forecast period.”

Based on application, the ethylene vinyl acetate market is segmented into film, foam, adhesives, and others. Lucintel forecasts that the film market is expected to remain the largest segment and it is also expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to increasing awareness of the use of solar energy, which is augmenting the demand for EVA films in photovoltaic cells.

Based on end use industry, the solar segment is expected to remain the largest end use industry

Based on end use industry, the solar segment is expected to witness the largest application and it is also expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period, supported by growth in solar photovoltaic cell installation in the Asia Pacific region, especially in China, India, Japan, South Korea, and Taiwan.

“Asia Pacific will dominate the ethylene vinyl acetate market in near future”

Asia Pacific is expected to largest region and it will experience the highest growth over the forecast period, supported by growth in the various end use industries, such as packaging, footwear, solar photovoltaic cells, and wires & cables. China is the largest market for ethylene vinyl acetate due to its high consumption in footwear, solar, automotive, and wires & cables, supported by the high domestic demand.

Major players of ethylene vinyl acetate market are adopting various growth strategies like new product launches, expansions, merger and acquisitions, partnerships, agreements, and collaborations to expand their presence in this market. E.I. du Pont de Nemours and Company, Hanwha Chemical, ExxonMobil Corporation, Formosa Plastics Corporation, LyondellBasell Industries NV, Arkema S.A., Celanese Corporation, USI Corporation, Lotte Chemical Corporation, and Versalis S.p.A. are among the major ethylene vinyl acetate providers.

