In Vitro Fertilization Market Competitive Rivalry, Consumer Trends and Preferences

In Vitro Fertilization Industry Overview

The global in vitro fertilization market size is expected to reach USD 37.4 billion by 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 5.9% from 2022 to 2030. The market is driven by the continuous efforts of the market players, government initiatives to make available better reimbursement policies, and an increase in the incidence of infertility due to lifestyle changes. Expansion of fertility procedures such as ICSI for treating infertility is expected to positively impact the market growth in the near future.

In Vitro Fertilization Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global in vitro fertilization market based on instrument, procedure type, end-use, and region:

Based on the Instrument Insights, the market is segmented into Disposable Devices, Culture Media and Capital Equipment.

The culture media segment dominated the market for IVF and accounted for a revenue share of more than 41.0% in 2021. This growth was credited to the factors, such as the availability of funding and an increase in research activities to improve the culture media.

On the other hand, as industry players are introducing disposable devices, such as needles, slides, and chambers, to meet the sterility and regulatory requirements, the disposable devices segment is expected to likely witness the fastest growth rate during the forecast years.

Based on the Procedure Type Insights, the market is segmented into Fresh Donor, Frozen Donor, Fresh Non-donor and Frozen Non-donor.

The frozen non-donor segment led the market IVF and accounted for the largest revenue share of 47.0% in 2021. The segment is expected to register the fastest growth over the forecast period.

Certain factors contributing to the high share are the cost-effectiveness as compared to fresh non-donor and the less-invasive nature of the procedure. The fresh non-donor segment accounted for the second-highest revenue share in 2021.

Based on the End-use Insights, the market is segmented into Fertility Clinics and Hospitals & Other Setting.

The fertility clinics segment dominated the market for IVF and accounted for the largest revenue share of more than 79.0% in 2021. The segment is likely to witness the fastest CAGR from 2022 to 2030.

Factors, such as cost-effectiveness, availability of specialists, and minimal or no chances of Hospital-acquired Infections (HAIs), are anticipated to drive the growth of fertility clinics.

Several multispecialty hospitals offer infertility treatments, including IVF. Increased accessibility and availability of potential treatments can be attributed to a higher preference for hospitals for infertility treatments.

In Vitro Fertilization Regional Outlook

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Key Companies Profile & Market Share Insights

Geographical expansions, mergers, product innovations, and commercialization are the key strategies adopted by the market players.

Some prominent players in the In Vitro Fertilization market include

OvaScience

EMD Serono Inc.

Vitrolife AB

Irvine Scientific

Cook Medical Inc.

Cooper Surgical Inc.

GeneaBiomedx

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Progyny, Inc.

Boston IVF

