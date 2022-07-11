Tarps Now® Releases New Guide Focused on Uses of Poly Tarps

St. Joseph, Michigan, USA, 2022-Jul-11 — /EPR Network/ — Tarps Now® is pleased to announce the release of a new informational guide helping consumers select the right Poly Tarp solutions in order to maximize cost / benefit. Poly Tarps are the most popular type of covers purchased, accounting for 56 percent of all tarp sales in the $7 billion global Tarp Industry. Poly Tarps are attractive to consumers because of the wide spectrum of colors, sizes, thicknesses, and material weights and the fact that they are typically less expensive than other types of Tarps. Poly Tarps are readily available and easily utilized for a range of applications from the home to the construction site to the campground.

Constructed with outer layers of Polyethylene (PE) sheets sandwiching a woven layer of mesh fabric, Poly Traps use Polyethylene resin, a thermoplastic polymer made from ethylene gas that is the most produced plastic used throughout the world. Besides Tarps, Polyethylene is the same material used for cable, piping, containers, and countless other plastic consumer products.

Poly Tarps help cover and protect supplies, equipment, and people along with dividing space and helping better utilize space. In addition to the common protective benefits, there are many creative, safe, and fun uses for Poly Tarps.

Examples include:

– Tent Covers

– Temporary Shelters

– Picnic Covering

– Ground Coverings

– Slip and Slide Tracks

– Block Winds

– Kids Forts

– Sleeping Bags

– Emergency Blanket or Wraps

– Stretcher/Gurney

– Ponchos

– Hammocks

– Backpacks

– Totes

– Drag Heavy Items

– Catch Rainwater

– Emergency Boat Sails

– Boat Creations

– Protect Plants in Cold Snaps

– Catch All for landscaping, art, crafts, cleanup

– Pet liner for furniture and automobiles

– Vehicle Lining

– Billboards and Banners

Product Information:

About Tarps Now®

