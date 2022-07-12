“Higher Ed” Pop-Up Series Launched by Green Goddess Supply

Hopedale, MA, 2022-Jul-12 — /EPR Network/ — What is the best cannabis strain for a chill-out at the end of the day, or to achieve a certain effect? What’s a “terpene”? How do I infuse my favorite recipes at home? How do I better understand a cannabinoid test to know what to expect? How, exactly, are dabs and how do you do them? Heck, how do you roll a perfect joint? There are so many aspects to consumption alone that it can feel like falling down the rabbit hole.

These and many other commonly asked questions about cannabis will be addressed by the newly launched and complimentary “Higher Ed” Pop-Up educational programming series offered by Green Goddess Supply, a Hopedale, MA-based “cultivation to consumption” cannabis lifestyle brand offering a line of high-quality products to grow, store, prep and consume hemp flower and cannabis products. The Pop-Up programming is being offered on a complimentary basis to cannabis dispensaries throughout southern New England (others may inquire, but it may not be practical to visit based upon distance).

“We’ve done a few of these already in a pilot program, and they’ve been very well received,” noted Eric Robichaud, founder of Green Goddess Supply. “In fact, we’ve been requested back more than once already, and we are only just launching this new initiative!”

The company is excited about offering objective and vetted educational programming for both cannabis dispensary customers and staff. Green Goddess Supply has certified experts who have a number of prepared cannabis educational programs covering a variety of topics. Besides being educational, the company makes the sessions fun and interactive, presented in a casual and inviting manner to make consumers feel both comfortable and engaged.

“We typically book a 4-hour spot on-site to put on a show during retail hours. Additionally, we are happy to consider going outside the box, so to speak, to address other specific topics of interest to dispensary leaders, if its within our wheelhouse. We aren’t restricted to our pre-set list of topics,” said Robichaud.

In addition to cannabis supplies, Green Goddess Supply produces an award-winning home grow system called “The Armoire” which is designed to look like furniture and meld nicely into any home décor. Most Armoire owners are first-time growers looking for a small, simple system that “just works,” and comes with hand-holding Concierge Support services. Green Goddess Supply invented The Armoire personal home grow system to empower anybody to grow their own high quality, clean, organic bud at home quickly, easily, discreetly and inexpensively.

About Green Goddess Supply:

Green Goddess Supply sells direct to consumers at MSRP through its website, and also offers wholesale and distributor accounts to brick and mortar storefronts and industry distributors. Green Goddess Supply strives to exceed expectations and delight customers with quality products and amazing customer service.

The Armoire, a turnkey home grow system that even your most judgmental aunt won’t detect, is patented by and a trademark of Green Goddess Supply. Green Goddess Supply is a privately held company headquartered in Boston, MA with additional distributions centers in Los Angeles, CA; Long Island City, New York and Pooler, Georgia.

For more information about Green Goddess Supply and the complimentary “Higher Ed” Pop-Up program, Contact Eric Robichaud, eric@GreenGoddessSupply.com, (617) 765-2334 x100, or visit https://www.GreenGoddessSupply.com.