Dallas Medical Center Receives National Patient Safety Award

Dallas, TX, 2022-Jul-12 — /EPR Network/ — Dallas Medical Center (DMC), a member of Prime Healthcare, has been recognized by Healthgrades as a 2022 Patient Safety Excellence Award recipient. This distinction places DMC among the top 5% of all short-term acute care hospitals as evaluated by Healthgrades, the leading marketplace connecting patients and providers. This is the third time in a row DMC has received this award.

“Through our 2022 Patient Safety Excellence Awards, we seek to recognize hospitals that excel in providing top-quality care for their patients while preventing serious injuries during hospital stays.”

Chief Medical Officer Brad Bowman said. “We are proud to name Dallas Medical Center as a 2022 Patient Safety Excellence Award recipient and look forward to their continued efforts to make patient safety a priority.”

Prime Healthcare has more patient safety excellence awards for seven years in a row than any other health system, according to Healthgrades.

During the study period (2018 through 2020), 170,231 potentially preventable patient safety events occurred among Medicare patients in U.S. hospitals, according to Healthgrades. Healthgrades found that just four patient safety indicators accounted for 74% of all patient safety events: hip fracture due to an in-hospital fall, collapsed lung resulting from a procedure/surgery, pressure or bed sores acquired in-hospital, and catheter-related bloodstream infections acquired in hospital.

Healthgrades also found that patients treated in hospitals receiving the Healthgrades 2022 Patient Safety Excellence Award™ were, on average:

55.8% less likely to experience an in-hospital fall resulting in hip fracture, than patients treated at non-recipient hospitals*

52.6% less likely to experience a collapsed lung resulting from a procedure or surgery in or around the chest, than patients treated at non-recipient hospitals*

66.2% less likely to experience pressure sores or bed sores acquired in the hospital, than patients treated at non-recipient hospitals*

65.8% less likely to experience catheter-related bloodstream infections acquired in the hospital, than patients treated at nonrecipient hospitals*

“To say we are honored by this recognition is an understatement. Patient safety is our top priority, and to win this award not just once, but three times in a row is an amazing feat.” DMC CEO Ruben Garza said. “Our staff and providers go above and beyond every day to keep patient safety at the center of our care. I owe each and every staff member and provider at our hospital a huge thank you for all their hard work.”