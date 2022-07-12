Artificial Intelligence Market to Witness Growth at a CAGR of 38.1% from 2022-2030

San Francisco, California , USA, July 12, 2022 — /EPR Network/ —

Artificial Intelligence Industry Overview

The global artificial intelligence market size is expected to reach USD 1,811.8 billion by 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 38.1% from 2022 to 2030. Artificial Intelligence (AI) denotes the concept and development of computing systems capable of performing tasks customarily requiring human assistance, such as decision-making, speech recognition, visual perception, and language translation. AI uses algorithms to understand human speech, visually recognize objects, and process information. These algorithms are used for data processing, calculation, and automated reasoning.

Artificial intelligence researchers continuously improve algorithms for various aspects, as conventional algorithms have drawbacks regarding accuracy and efficiency. These advancements have led manufacturers and technology developers to focus on developing standard algorithms. Recently, several developments have been carried out for enhancing artificial intelligence algorithms. For instance, in May 2020, International Business Machines Corporation announced a wide range of new AI-powered services and capabilities, namely IBM Watson AIOps, for enterprise automation. These services are designed to help automate the IT infrastructures and make them more resilient and cost reduction.

Artificial Intelligence Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global artificial intelligence market based on solution, technology, end use, and region:

Based on the Solution Insights, the market is segmented into Hardware, Software, and Services.

Artificial intelligence software solutions include libraries for designing and deploying AI applications, such as primitives, linear algebra, inference, sparse matrices, video analytics , and multiple hardware communication capabilities.

The segment is projected to grow significantly over the forecast period. AI hardware includes chipsets such as Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), CPU, Application-specific Integrated Circuits (ASIC), and Field-programmable Gate Array (FPGA).

Based on the Technology Insights, the market is segmented into Deep Learning, Machine Learning, Natural Language Processing (NLP), and Machine Vision.

The deep learning segment led the market and accounted for a revenue share of around 37.0% in 2021. This growth is attributed to its complicated data-driven applications, including text/content or speech recognition. Deep learning offers lucrative investment opportunities as it helps overcome the challenges of high data volumes.

NLP is becoming increasingly widely used in various businesses to understand better client preferences, evolving trends, purchasing behavior, decision-making processes, and more.

Based on the End-use Insights, the market is segmented into Healthcare, BFSI, Law, Retail, Advertising & Media, Automotive & Transportation, Agriculture, Manufacturing, and Others.

The advertising and media segment led the market and accounted for a revenue share of more than 20.0% in 2021. This high share is attributable to the growing AI marketing applications with significant traction.

The healthcare segment has been segregated based on use-cases, such as robot-assisted surgery, dosage error reduction, virtual nursing assistants, clinical trial participant identifier, hospital workflow management, preliminary diagnosis, and automated image diagnosis.

Other verticals for artificial intelligence systems include retail, law, automotive and transportation, agriculture, and others. The conversational AI platform is one of the most used applications in every vertical.

Artificial Intelligence Regional Outlook

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Key Companies Profile

Vendors in the market are focusing on increasing the customer base to gain a competitive edge. Therefore, key players are taking several strategic initiatives, such as mergers and acquisitions and partnerships.

Some of the prominent players in the artificial intelligence market include:

Advanced Micro Devices

AiCure

Arm Limited

Atomwise, Inc.

Ayasdi AI LLC

Baidu, Inc.

Clarifai, Inc

Cyrcadia Health

Enlitic, Inc.

Google LLC

ai.

HyperVerge, Inc.

International Business Machines Corporation

IBM Watson Health

Intel Corporation

ai AS.

Lifegraph

Microsoft

NVIDIA Corporation

Sensely, Inc.

Zebra Medical Vision, Inc.

