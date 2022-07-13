WeCare tlc President & CEO to speak at Wellness & Health Benefits conference in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn., 2022-Jul-13 — /EPR Network/ — With workers quitting their jobs in record numbers during the COVID-19 pandemic and post-pandemic, employers are struggling to retain existing employees and hire new employees. Employers are trying to figure out how to navigate the hiring and retention process that has changed over the past few years.

Reagan Garber Le Douaron, President & CEO of WeCare tlc, a leader in the implementation and management of onsite, near-site and collaborative primary care health centers across the country will speak at the annual Wellness & Health Benefits Conference, which takes place on August 16, 2022.

The conference will focus on how the great resignation has affected employers across the country, as millions of employees have left the workforce, leaving a gap in the workforce. The conference will also focus on what role health benefits and access to healthcare play in recruiting prospective employees and retaining current employees.

“Quality healthcare is very important to employers and employees,” said Garber Le Douaron. “There’s nothing better than onsite healthcare, because people are more likely to use it and build a relationship with their primary caregiver. This is a dramatic benefit for employers looking to retain the best team members.”

Le Douaron has over 20 years of experience managing and growing businesses, including healthcare clinics. Le Douaron points out that next to pay, a strong benefits package is key to employee retention, especially in an economy where employees are leaving in masses. Le Douaron makes the distinction that offering healthcare benefits is often less expensive and provides a higher return on investment with higher employee productivity and reduced instances of missed days.

Le Douaron stated, “I have talked to several of our clients who are astonished at how our healthcare services have saved them a substantial amount of money, more than they would have saved had they not used our services.”

The Memphis Business Group on Health is a coalition of member employers sharing solutions and providing tools to manage the cost and quality of health benefits in an ever-changing environment. The group holds this annual conference and other events throughout the year to provide a space for leaders to convene and discuss the issues they’re facing.

