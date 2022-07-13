Future Electronics Wins Nexperia’s North American Distributor of the Year Award for 2021

Montreal, Canada, 2022-Jul-13 — /EPR Network/ — Future Electronics, a global leading distributor of electronic components, has been awarded North American Distributor of the Year for 2021 by Nexperia, a global producer of semiconductors.

“We are thrilled to be recognized as Nexperia’s top North American distributor for 2021,” said Anthony Alberga, Corporate Vice President, Marketing at Future Electronics. “The tremendous growth we have enjoyed with Nexperia in every region of the globe is a testament to how well aligned both teams are.”

The award was presented to Future Electronics at EDS 2022 in Las Vegas last month.

“On behalf of Nexperia, I am thrilled to present Anthony Alberga and the rest of the Future Electronics team with the North American Distributor of the Year Award,” said Conrad Rodriguez ,VP of Sales and Marketing at Nexperia Americas. “With a longstanding partnership, Future Electronics continues to be a vital piece of our growth story in the Americas and in 2021 they led the charge in the channel, with a record-breaking year in sales. From all of us at Nexperia, thank you, and here’s to many more years of success together.”

Future Electronics outperformed all other global distributors, generating significant sales on behalf of Nexperia across all regions while effectively supported their customers’ needs in 2021.

“A big thank-you to the Nexperia Team and the to the Local Rep community in the Americas for all of their support,” said Alberga. “We are looking forward to another record-breaking year!”

Nexperia is a leading expert in the high-volume production of essential semiconductors, components that are required by every electronic design in the world. The company’s extensive portfolio includes diodes, bipolar transistors, ESD protection devices, MOSFETs, GaN FETs, Analog & logic ICs. The company is headquartered in Nijmegen, the Netherlands, and is a subsidiary of Wingtech Technology Co., Ltd.

About Future Electronics

Future Electronics is a global leader in electronics distribution, recognized for providing customers with global supply chain solutions, custom-tailored engineering services and a comprehensive suite of passives and semiconductor products. Founded by Robert Miller in 1968, Future Electronics has over 5,500 employees and operates in 170 offices in 44 countries around the world.

Media Contact

Jamie Singerman

Corporate Vice President Worldwide

FUTURE ELECTRONICS

www.FutureElectronics.com

514-694-7710

Fax: 514-693-6051

Jamie.Singerman@FutureElectronics.com

