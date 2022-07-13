Cathedral of Christ the Light Mausoleum Helps Families Celebrate Their Loved Ones

Oakland, California, 2022-Jul-13 — /EPR Network/ — Cathedral of Christ the Light Mausoleum helping families celebrate their loved ones’ lives. They offer compassionate funeral planning services that memorialize loved ones the way their families need.

Families can turn to Cathedral of Christ the Light Mausoleum for all their funeral planning needs. When a loved one passes away, planning a funeral can be a stressful experience as families deal with their emotions and try to find the best way to celebrate their loved ones’ lives. The compassionate team at the cemetery offers gentle guidance and support to help families during this difficult time. They recognize how challenging it is to plan a funeral and aim to make the process stress-free.

Cathedral of Christ the Light Mausoleum provides families customized funerals, whether they need a funeral service with burial or one for cremation. They aim to follow the family’s wishes closely, creating a memorial service that helps families through grieving.

Anyone interested in learning about their funeral planning process can find out more by visiting the Cathedral of Christ the Light Mausoleum website or calling 1-510-496-7271.

About Cathedral of Christ the Light Mausoleum: The Cathedral of Christ the Light Mausoleum is a Catholic cemetery offering funeral, burial, and cremation services for families of all faiths. They work closely with families to help them plan the perfect memorial services for their loved ones. Preplanning services are also available.

