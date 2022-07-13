An Impactful Leadership Capability Model Helps Reduce Poor Leadership Problems

CANBERRA, Australia, 2022-Jul-13 — /EPR Network/ — Poor or lacking leadership tangibly impacts business turnover by 32%, revenue margins by 7% per annum and market value up to 25%. That’s why organisations need to make sure they promote the right people at the right time to the right leadership role. Assessing both leadership capability and leadership potential helps achieve this. Leadership capability refers to the knowledge and skills a person can learn to do, while leadership potential covers those innate qualities that reflect who a person is. In their latest article, the Acorn subject matter experts outline leadership capability models and 5 core capabilities they need.

Assessing both leadership capability and potential helps organisations understand the skills gaps that need to be bridged to develop individual contributors into leaders. It’s crucial to look at both because one gives an indication of past and current performance and skillsets, while the other shows the personal factors that enable someone to grow.

Lean, concise leadership frameworks – with around 5 high-level capabilities – are scalable to different levels of management while retaining a core set expected of leadership. The 5 capabilities suggested by the Acorn experts are strategic thinking, thought leadership, execution, people and culture development, and competitive advantage.

“Having the right people on the bus isn’t a guessing game. Leaders are your strategic drivers,” said Blake Proberts (Co-Founder and Managing Director). “A leadership capability model sets a universal standard that all employees can understand while directly addressing your organisation’s strategic and performance needs. And, ultimately, that saves you time, money and resentment down the line.”

Without a reliable gauge of leadership potential, much of an organisation’s long success is left to chance. To best use a leadership capability framework to assess potential leaders, it’s important to define a pathway and choose the right methodologies.

