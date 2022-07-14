Asia’s largest C&D Waste Processing Facility coming up in New Delhi

New Delhi, India, 2022-Jul-14 — /EPR Network/ — CDE Asia has been commissioned to install a 2000 TPD Construction and Demolition (C&D) Waste Processing Facility in New Delhi. This landmark processing plant custom designed by CDE Asia is slated to be Asia’s largest C&D Processing facility with the capacity to process 40% of Delhi’s total C&D Waste production. The state-of-the-art technology ensures that the plant’s architecture promotes sustainable use of resources. With zero effluent discharges and >96% recycling rate, the plant can be expected to cause no additional pollution during its operation and maximize the resource utilization. Smart engineering will also allow the facility to recycle 95% of the process water used during operation of the facility. Not to forget the indirect impact it will have in reducing air pollution for the citizens of Delhi by lowering the PM2.5 and PM10 concentration in the air.

The C&D Waste plant, therefore, comes with the promise of cleansing the city of Delhi of its huge C&D load apart from providing a superior alternative in the form of M-Sand, and opportunities to produce green aggregates and recycled products which inch us closer to a fully functioning circular economy. Major cement producers across the country are now looking to use this sustainable resource to lower their carbon footprints.

“It is a great honour for us to be associated with this game-changing C&D Waste Processing project in Delhi. It perfectly aligns with CDE Asia’s purpose of making sand sustainable and cities free from C&D waste,” said Manish Bhartia, Promoter and Managing Director, CDE Asia. “The Delhi Government has been among the country’s most forward-thinking agents of positive environmental, and socio-economic change. Back in 2012, IL&FS EISL had installed India’s first C&D waste processing facility in Delhi, which was powered by CDE Asia’s technology. 10 years later we feel nostalgic to still stand as the preferred partner for this milestone project. Backed by our long-standing history of successful plant installations across the country – we are confident of successfully transforming the waste and construction landscape of the country’s capital.”

CDE Asia has commissioned over 10 C&D Waste processing facilities across the country including Delhi, Hyderabad, Surat, Thane, Pune and Kolkata. The installation of this C&D Waste Processing Facility in Delhi, which will be the largest in Asia, is expected to be completed and operational by early 2023.

