ZK Decanter-Food Waste Project in Southern China is Progressing Well

Chengdu, China, 2022-Jul-14 — /EPR Network/ — ZK food waste decanter centrifuge provides a professional food waste treatment solution. ZK’s three-phase centrifuge system can quickly realize the practical separation of solid, water, and oil in the kitchen waste, to realize environmental protection and recycling.

In the last five years, ZK has provided over 500 food waste decanter centrifuges to more than 200 customers for over 100 projects.

For our recent project in Guangdong, the main material is food waste slurry, the process is complete and the pretreatment is well done. After the material enters the oil washing and screening machine, the upper liquid layer enters the spiral extruder and the lower slag layer enters the waste bin. After the treatment of the spiral extruder, the liquid phase enters the cooking kettle for heating, and then enters the centrifuge

According to the customer’s requirements, the processing capacity of the centrifuge should reach 15m³/h or more, the solid phase water content of the treated food slurry should be less than 75%, and the solid phase oil content should be less than 0.6%, the water content in the separated oil should be less than 3%, and the oil content in the separated water should be less than 0.3%.

Based on the customer’s requirements, ZK provided the LWS580X2400CX three-phase decanter centrifuge. According to the test data of the sample, all the data meet the customer’s needs, and the customer is satisfied with it.

ZK food waste treatment decanter has the following features:

SAF 2205 duplex stainless steel – Reliable Quality

Electromechanical double overload protection device – Stable Operation

NSK/SKF Bearings & Siemens and Schneider Electrical Elements – Long Service Life

Automatic Control Technology – High Degree in Automation and Safety

Patented Light Phase Adjustment Technology – Easy control

About Us

ZK Separation Technology, with more than 23 years of R & D experience in separation equipment, has obtained more than 90 national patents, including 20 national invention patents. ZK is becoming an internationally renowned solid-liquid separation technology solution supplier. Learn more >>