Antibiotics Market is projected to expand at a steady CAGR over the forecast by 2031 | GlaxoSmithKline plc, Merck & Co. Inc., Mylan N.V., Novartis International AG (Sandoz), Pfizer

Global Antibiotics report from Global Insight Services is the single authoritative source of intelligence on Antibiotics market. The report will provide you with analysis of impact of latest market disruptions such as Russia-Ukraine war and Covid-19 on the market. Report provides qualitative analysis of the market using various frameworks such as Porters’ and PESTLE analysis. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

Antibiotics are a type of medication that are used to treat infections caused by bacteria. They work by killing the bacteria or preventing them from multiplying. There are many different types of antibiotics, and they are usually classified according to their mechanism of action. Some common examples include penicillin, cephalosporins, and macrolides. Antibiotics are usually taken orally in the form of pills, but they can also be given intravenously. The length of treatment depends on the type of infection, but it typically lasts for 7-10 days.

Key Trends

The development of new antibiotics has lagged behind the rise in drug-resistant bacteria, leading to a growing public health threat. In response, governments, academia, and industry are working to revive the antibiotic pipeline through a variety of initiatives.

One key trend is the use of precision medicine to develop more targeted antibiotics. This approach aims to understand the specific genetic makeup of a patient’s infection and then design a tailored treatment. This could help to reduce the chances of resistance developing and also increase the effectiveness of the antibiotic.

Market Segments

The Antibiotics Market is segmented by class, drug origin, spectrum of activity, route of administration. Based on class, the market is classified into beta lactam & beta lactamase inhibitors, quinolones, macrolides, and others. By drug origin, it is segmented into natural, semisynthetic and synthetic. Based on the spectrum of activity, the market is bifurcated into broad-spectrum antibiotic and narrow-spectrum antibiotic. By route of administration, it is segmented into oral, intravenous, and others. Region-wise, the market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

Key Players

The Antibiotics Market includes players such as Abbott Laboratories, Allergan Plc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., GlaxoSmithKline plc, Merck & Co. Inc., Mylan N.V., Novartis International AG (Sandoz), Pfizer Inc., Sanofi and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Key Drivers

The key drivers of the antibiotics market are the rising incidence of infectious diseases, the growing awareness of the importance of timely treatment of infections, and the availability of new and effective antibiotics.

The rising incidence of infectious diseases is driven by the increasing global population, the increased international travel, and the spread of antibiotic-resistant bacteria.

The growing awareness of the importance of timely treatment of infections is driven by the increasing number of media reports of serious infections, such as MRSA, that can be fatal if not treated promptly.

