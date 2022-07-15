Computer Vision Market Exhibits Higher Growth Prospects During 2021-2031 | Cognex, Basler, Omron, Keyence, National Instruments, Sony

New York, 2022-Jul-15 — /EPR Network/ — According to a new market research report published by Global Insight Services “Computer Vision Market” is expected to reach US$ XX bn by 2031. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

Computer vision is a field of computer science that deals with the extraction of high-level information from images. It is an interdisciplinary field that combines elements of computer science, engineering, and mathematics.

Computer vision is concerned with the automatic extraction, analysis, and understanding of useful information from a single image or a sequence of images. It involves the development of algorithms that can take an image as input and output a description of the scene in terms that can be understood by humans.

Key Trends

Some key trends in Computer Vision technology include the development of more sophisticated algorithms for image processing and pattern recognition, the increasing use of machine learning techniques, and the increasing availability of high-quality training data. There has also been a trend towards the use of more powerful hardware, such as GPUs, to accelerate the processing of images.

Key Drivers

There are a few key drivers of the Computer Vision market. Firstly, the increasing demand for automatic image analysis is driving the growth of the market. With the advancement of technology, there is a need for automated image analysis across a variety of industries such as healthcare, automotive, retail, and others. This is because manual image analysis is time-consuming and often leads to human error.

Secondly, the increasing availability of high-quality data is another driver of the Computer Vision market. With the rise of big data, there is a growing need for automated methods to analyze this data. This is because manually analyzing large data sets is often impractical and can lead to errors.

Market Segments

The computer vision market report is bifurcated on the basis of component, product, application, vertical, and region. On the basis of component, it is segmented into hardware, software, and service. Based on product, it is analyzed across PC-based computer vision systems and smart cameras-based computer vision systems. By application it is categorized into quality assurance & inspection, positioning & guidance, identification, and others. By vertical, it is divided into industrial and non-industrial. Region-wise, it is studied across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and rest of the World.

Key Players

The computer vision market market report includes players such as Cognex, Basler, Omron, Keyence, National Instruments, Sony, Teledyne Technologies, Texas Instruments, Intel, and Baumer Optronic.

