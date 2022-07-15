Aluminum Extrusion Market Growth, Size, Opportunities, Trends, Regional Overview, Leading Company Analysis, And Key Country Forecast to 2031

New York, 2022-Jul-15 — /EPR Network/ —

Aluminum extrusion is a process where aluminum is forced through a die to create the desired shape. The aluminum is heated to a high temperature to make it malleable enough to be forced through the die. The die gives the aluminum its shape, and the aluminum cools and solidifies once it comes out of the die.

Extruded aluminum is used in a variety of applications, including window and door frames, automotive parts, and furniture. It is valued for its strength, durability, and aesthetic appeal. aluminum extrusion is a versatile manufacturing process that can be used to create a wide variety of shapes and sizes.

Key Trends

The aluminum extrusion process has a number of advantages. It is a versatile process that can be used to create a wide variety of shapes and sizes. The process is also relatively fast and efficient, and it can be used to create parts with a high degree of precision. In addition, the process is relatively inexpensive, making it a popular choice for a variety of applications.

There are a few key trends in aluminum extrusion technology. One trend is the use of more sophisticated dies. These dies can create complex shapes and sizes that were not possible to create with older dies. In addition, newer extrusion presses are more powerful and efficient than older models. This allows for shorter production times and higher production rates. Another trend is the use of more sophisticated software to control the extrusion process. This software can help to optimize the process and create parts with even greater precision.

Key Drivers

The key drivers of the aluminum extrusion market are the increasing demand from the construction and automotive industries, the growing popularity of aluminum as a lightweight and strong material, and the increasing use of aluminum in the electrical and electronics industries.

The construction industry is the largest consumer of aluminum extrusions, accounting for more than 40% of the total demand. The automotive industry is the second-largest consumer, accounting for about 30% of the total demand. The electrical and electronics industry is the third-largest consumer, accounting for about 10% of the total demand.

Market Segments

The aluminum extrusion market report is bifurcated on the basis of product, end-user, and region. On the basis of product, it is segmented into mill-finished, anodized, powder coated, and others. By end-user, it is divided into aerospace, energy, defense, and others. Region-wise, it is studied across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and rest of the World.

Key Players

The aluminum extrusion market report includes players such as Hydro Extrusions, Arconic Inc., Zahit Aluminum, Bonnell Aluminum, SKM Co., Ltd., Keymark Corporation, Kaiser Aluminum Corp., Hulamin Ltd., WISPECO Aluminium, Constellium N. V., and GALCO GROUP.

