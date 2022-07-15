Digital Experience Platform Market With Covid-19 Impact and Market Size, Share, Growth Factors, Competitive Landscape and Regional Forecast 2031

New York, 2022-Jul-15 — /EPR Network/ — Global Digital Experience Platform Market report from Global Insight Services is the single authoritative source of intelligence on Digital Experience Platform Market. The report will provide you with analysis of impact of latest market disruptions such as Russia-Ukraine war and Covid-19 on the market. Report provides qualitative analysis of the market using various frameworks such as Porters’ and PESTLE analysis. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

A digital experience platform (DXP) is a software platform that enables businesses to create, manage, and optimize digital customer experiences. A DXP combines web content management, digital asset management, and omnichannel delivery capabilities into a single platform. It is designed to help businesses easily and efficiently create, manage, and deliver digital experiences across multiple channels, including websites, mobile apps, and social media.

Key Trends

There are several key trends in Digital Experience Platform technology.

Firstly, platforms are becoming more intelligent and are able to provide more personalized experiences.

Secondly, platforms are becoming more open and are able to integrate with a wider range of systems and technologies.

Thirdly, platforms are becoming more cloud-based and are able to offer more scalable and flexible solutions.

Finally, platforms are becoming more user-centric and are focusing on providing a better overall experience for users.

Key Drivers

There are a few key drivers of the digital experience platform market.

Firstly, the increasing demand for personalized experiences is driving businesses to adopt digital experience platforms.

Secondly, the need to improve customer engagement and loyalty is another key driver.

Additionally, the need to reduce operational costs and improve efficiency is also driving businesses to adopt digital experience platforms.

Market Segments

The Digital Experience Platform Market is segmented by component, deployment mode, type and region. By component, it is segmented into software and services. On the basis of deployment mode, it is bifurcated into on-premise and cloud. By type, it is divided into interaction systems, data and analytics systems, content production and management, and management and administration-oriented apps. Region-wise, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

Key Players

The Digital Experience Platform Market report includes players such as Adobe, Google Corporation, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP HubSpot, Inc., IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Salesforce, Inc., SAP SE, and SAS Institute Inc.

