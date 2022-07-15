Vascular Grafts Market Pegged for Robust Expansion by 2031 | Type, Application, Scope & Key Companies

New York, 2022-Jul-15 — /EPR Network/ — Global Vascular Grafts Market report from Global Insight Services is the single authoritative source of intelligence on Vascular Grafts Market. The report will provide you with analysis of impact of latest market disruptions such as Russia-Ukraine war and Covid-19 on the market. Report provides qualitative analysis of the market using various frameworks such as Porters’ and PESTLE analysis. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

A vascular graft is a surgical procedure in which a section of a healthy blood vessel is removed from one area of the body and transplanted to another area to replace a damaged or diseased blood vessel. The most common type of vascular graft is an arterial graft, which is used to replace a damaged or diseased artery. Arterial grafts can be made from a variety of different materials, including synthetic materials, such as Dacron, or natural materials, such as veins or arteries from another part of the body. Vascular grafts are also used to create new blood vessels, such as when a bypass graft is used to create a new route around a blockage in an artery.

Key Trends

There are a few key trends in vascular graft technology.

One is the development of new materials that can be used for grafts. This includes things like using synthetic materials or using biodegradable materials.

Another trend is the development of new methods for making grafts. This includes using 3D printing or using nanotechnology.

Finally, there is a trend toward developing new methods for attaching grafts to the body. This includes using things like adhesive tape or staples.

Key Drivers

There are several key drivers of the vascular graft market.

The first is the aging population. As people age, they are more likely to develop diseases that require vascular surgery, such as atherosclerosis.

The second driver is the increasing prevalence of obesity and diabetes. These conditions increase the risk of developing vascular disease.

The third driver is the improving technology of vascular grafts. This has led to better outcomes for patients and increased demand for these products.

Market Segments

The Vascular Grafts Market is segmented by product, raw material, and end users. By product, the market is mainly categorized into hemodialysis access graft, endovascular aneurysm repair stent grafts, and peripheral vascular graft. Endovascular aneurysm repair stent grafts are further subcategorized into abdominal aortic aneurysm and thoracic aortic aneurysm. By raw material, it is categorized in polyester, polytetrafluoroethylene, polyurethane, and biosynthetic. By end user, it is divided into hospitals and ambulatory surgical centers. Region-wise, the market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

Key Players

The Vascular Grafts Market includes players such as B. Braun Melsungen AG, Becton, Dickinson And Company, Cook Medical, Inc., Cordis, Endologix Inc., Getinge Group, LeMaitre Vascular Inc., Medtronic plc, Terumo Medical Corporation, and W. L. Gore & Associates, Inc.

