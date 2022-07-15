Mammography Market Overview by recent opportunities, growth size, regional analysis and forecasts to 2031

New York, 2022-Jul-15 — /EPR Network/ — Global Mammography Market report from Global Insight Services is the single authoritative source of intelligence on Mammography Market. The report will provide you with analysis of impact of latest market disruptions such as Russia-Ukraine war and Covid-19 on the market. Report provides qualitative analysis of the market using various frameworks such as Porters’ and PESTLE analysis. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

Mammography is a special type of x-ray that is used to create detailed images of the breast. This test is used to help detect breast cancer in its early stages when it is most treatable. Mammography can also be used to screen for other breast conditions, such as benign (non-cancerous) tumors.

Key Trends

One of the key trends in mammography technology is the development of tomosynthesis, which is a type of 3D imaging. This technology can provide better images of the breast tissue and can help to detect small abnormalities that might be hidden on a 2D mammogram.

Another key trend in mammography technology is the development of new breast cancer screening guidelines. In 2009, the US Preventive Services Task Force (USPSTF) released new guidelines that recommended that women aged 50-74 years old should get a mammogram every two years. These guidelines were updated in 2016 to recommend that women aged 40-49 years old should also get a mammogram every two years.

Finally, there is a trend toward using lower radiation doses for mammography. This is important because the risk of cancer from mammography radiation exposure is very low, but it is still important to minimize exposure as much as possible. Newer mammography machines often use lower radiation doses than older machines, and some machines have the ability to tailor the radiation dose to each individual patient.

Key Drivers

Mammography is the most common screening test for breast cancer. It is used to detect breast cancer at an early stage when it is most treatable. The key drivers of the mammography market are the increasing incidence of breast cancer, the growing awareness of early detection, and the availability of new technology.

The incidence of breast cancer is increasing globally. The increasing incidence of breast cancer is a key driver of the mammography market.

The awareness of early detection of breast cancer is also increasing. Early detection of breast cancer can lead to more successful treatment and improved survival rates. According to the American Cancer Society, the five-year survival rate for breast cancer is 99% when the cancer is detected early. The awareness of early detection is a key driver of the mammography market.

Market Segments

The Mammography Market is segmented by type, modality, end user, and region. On the basis of type, the market is classified into analog mammography systems and digital mammography systems. On the basis of modality, the market is categorized into portable mammography systems and non-portable mammography systems. On the basis of end user, the market is bifurcated into in-patient settings and ambulatory surgical centers. Region-wise the market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

Key Players

The Mammography Market includes players such as Allengers Medical Systems Ltd, Fujifilm Holding Corporation, General Electric Company, Hologic Inc, Konica Milota Inc, Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Philips Healthcare), Metaltronica SPA, Planmeca OY,Siemens Aktiengesellschaft, and Toshiba Corporation.

