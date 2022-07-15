Supply Chain Analytics Market Share : Global Key Findings, Industry Demand, Regional Analysis, Key Players Profiles, Future Prospects and Growth Forecasts to 2031

New York, 2022-Jul-15 — /EPR Network/ — Global Supply Chain Analytics Market report from Global Insight Services is the single authoritative source of intelligence on Supply Chain Analytics Market. The report will provide you with analysis of impact of latest market disruptions such as Russia-Ukraine war and Covid-19 on the market. Report provides qualitative analysis of the market using various frameworks such as Porters’ and PESTLE analysis. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

Supply chain analytics is the process of applying statistical analysis and other quantitative techniques to a company’s supply chain data in order to improve the efficiency and effectiveness of its operations. The goal of supply chain analytics is to provide decision-makers with the insights they need to make informed decisions about how to optimize the supply chain.

Key Trends

There are four key trends in Supply Chain Analytics technology:

1. The move towards real-time data analysis: In the past, supply chain analytics were often based on historical data, which could be weeks or months old.

2. The increasing use of predictive analytics: Predictive analytics are being used increasingly in supply chain analytics, as they can help organizations to forecast demand and identify potential problems before they occur.

3. The use of machine learning to automate decision-making: Machine learning is a form of artificial intelligence that is being used to automate decision-making in supply chain analytics.

4. The increasing use of cloud-based solutions: Cloud-based solutions are becoming increasingly popular for supply chain analytics, as they offer a number of advantages over on-premise solutions, such as flexibility, scalability, and cost-effectiveness.

Key Drivers

There are a few key drivers of the Supply Chain Analytics market.

Firstly, the ever-growing need for accurate and real-time data is pushing businesses to seek out more sophisticated means of data collection and analysis.

Secondly, the increasing complexity of supply chains is making it more difficult to gain visibility into all aspects of the chain and identify inefficiencies.

And lastly, the rise of Industry 4.0 and the Internet of Things is providing businesses with more data than ever before, making it essential to have the ability to effectively analyze this data to make better decisions.

Market Segments

The supply chain analytics market is segmented by component, deployment, end-user, and region. By component, the market is classified into solutions, and services. On the basis of deployment, it is bifurcated into on-premise, and cloud. Based on end-user, it is divided into automotive, healthcare, retail, manufacturing, and others. Region-wise, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World.

Key Players

The global supply chain analytics market includes players such as Microstrategy Inc, Tableau Software, Kinaxis, Manhattan Associates Inc., Oracle Corporation, SAP SE, International Business Machines Corporation, Infor Inc., SAS Institute Inc., Qlik Technologies, and others.

