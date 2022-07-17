Demand For Natural Food Preservatives Revenues Will Nearly Double Between 2021 And 2031

Seoul, South Korea, 2022-Jul-15 — /EPR Network/ —

Rising Consumption of Clean-Label RTE Food Products to Propel the Global Demand for Natural Food Preservatives

A new forecast by Fact.MR- a market research and competitive intelligence provider- estimates that natural food preservatives revenues will nearly double between 2021 and 2031, reaching nearly US$ 800 Mn in 2031 with a 10-year compound annual growth rate (CAGR) exceeding 7%

Prominent Key players of the Natural food preservatives market survey report:

Archer Daniels Midland Company

Handary S.A.

Cargill Foods

Naturex S.A

E. I. du Pont de Nemours

Merck KGaA

Danisco

Kalsec Inc.

Kemin Industries, Inc.

Brenntag Inc.

Kerry Group Plc.

Key Segments Covered

Type Salt-based Natural Food Preservatives Sugar-based Natural Food Preservatives Oil-based Natural Food Preservatives Honey-based Natural Food Preservatives Citric Acid-based Natural Food Preservatives Vinegar-based Natural Food Preservatives Other Natural Food Preservatives

Function Antimicrobial Natural Food Preservatives Antioxidants Natural Food Preservatives Natural Food Preservatives for Other Functions

Application Natural Food Preservatives for Sea Food Natural Food Preservatives for Meat & Poultry Natural Food Preservatives for Bakery Products Natural Food Preservatives for Dairy Products Natural Food Preservatives for Snacks Natural Food Preservatives for Beverages Natural Food Preservatives for Fruits & Vegetables Natural Food Preservatives for Other Applications



What insights does the Natural food preservatives Market report provide to the readers?

Natural food preservatives fragmentation on the basis of product type, end use, and region.

Comprehensive assessment of upstream starting materials, downstream demand, and present market landscape.

Collaborations, R&D projects, acquisitions, and product launches of each Natural food preservatives player.

Various regulations imposed by the governments on the consumption of Natural food preservatives in detail.

Impact of modern technologies, such as big data & analytics, artificial intelligence, and social media platforms on the global Natural food preservatives.

Data on recently introduced regulations and their impact on key industries and on demand in Natural food preservatives

Latest industry Analysis on Natural food preservatives Market, with key analysis of market drivers, trends, and influencing factors

Key trends Analysis of Natural food preservatives Market and changing consumer preferences in major industries.

Changing Natural food preservatives demand and consumption of diverse products

Major trends underlining funding by key investors in numerous countries

New investment opportunities in diverse technology and product or service types

Comprehensive data and Competitive analysis of Natural food preservatives major players

Natural food preservatives Market sales in US will grow at a steady pace, driven by growing consumer confidence and economic recovery

Natural food preservatives demand forecast in Europe remains stable, as many countries such as UK, France, and Germany focus on boosting growth

