Pet Fountain Market Is Expected To Gain An Absolute Dollar Opportunity Of Approximately $222 Million By 2029

Pet fountains are emerging as a thriving business among pet supplies, with funding from outside investors. With optimized cash inflow, the pet fountain market is expected to gain an absolute dollar opportunity of approximately $222 million between 2019 and 2029. Fund managers, especially exchange-traded funds (ETFs), have shown great interest in the pet business. Proshares, one of the ETF providers, has dedicated an ETF known as PAWZ to its pet business. PAWZ offers investors broad exposure to public companies in the global pet care industry. Gabelli Pet Parent Find NextShares is another ETF that has been actively investing in the pet business. A few years ago, India-based industrialist Ratan Tata invested in Dogspot.in as a continuation of his investment strategy for startups. The pet fountain market is expected to stand out during the forecast period.

Key Points of the Pet Fountain Market

Plastic-based pet fountains accounted for more than 50% of the market in 2018. The reduced cost of plastic-based pet fountains compared to steel, ceramic and stoneware variants has made plastic-based pet fountains the preferred option for pet owners.

East Asia accounts for more than one-fifth of the fractional market share and is expected to surpass the European market by the end of the forecast period. In East Asia, the pet fountain market has grown significantly over the past three to four years due to the rapid increase in pet ownership.

In 2018, pet supply stores were the largest revenue stream for pet fountains. However, by the end of the forecast period, online stores are expected to outperform it.

The Pet Fountain market is consolidated with the top 3 players accounting for more than 55% of the revenue share. The Hagen Group leads the competition in the global market with the strong performance of the Catit, Dogit and Zeus brands.

“There is an opportunity for pet fountain manufacturers to expand beyond their existing base by working with local partners.” Fact.MR analyst says:

Customer loyalty and product differentiation remain key strategies.

Tier 1 companies, including Hagen Group, Doskocil Manufacturing, and Radio Systems Corporation, had revenue shares of over USD 55 million in 2018. While major manufacturers have large pools of loyal customers, mid-tier companies are focusing on product differentiation. Tier 1 companies also enjoy a price monopoly as customers in developed countries are willing to pay higher prices for known brands. In addition to this, there is a large pool of brands in the semi-organized and unorganized market that caters to new pet owners and budget customers. The Tier 2 band of the market is expected to get thicker in the future as companies such as iPettie, Pecute and isYoung execute strong growth strategies to penetrate new markets.

Find more valuable insights on the Pet Fountain Market

Fact.MR brings to the fore an unbiased analysis of the global Pet Fountain Market in New Products, presenting historical demand data (2014-2018) and forecast statistics for the period 2019-2029. This study examines materials (plastics, steel, ceramics and stoneware), pets (cats, dogs, and multiple pets), drinking levels (serving and multi-batch), and mechanisms (gravity-based and battery/electricity) in seven key regions. based), filtration (charcoal filters, multi-stage filtration and no filters) and sales channels (pet stores, supermarkets and hypermarkets, online retail).

Key Players analyzed in Pet Fountain Market Research :

Petco Animal Supplies, Inc.

More Sky

Lee Young

pcute

Dogness Co., Ltd. (International)

Petmate Co., Ltd.

Global Pet Fountain Market: Segmentation

A segmentation table of the global Pet Water Fountain market has been provided below on the basis of Material, Pet, Drinking Level, Mechanism, Filtration, Sales Channel, and Geography.

ingredient

plastic

steel

ceramic and stoneware

Pets

cat

dog

multipet

drinking level

single drinking level

Multiple drinking levels

machine

gravity based

Battery/electric base

filtration

charcoal filter

multi-stage filter

without filter

sales channel

pet supply store

Supermarkets and hypermarkets

online retail

region

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania

Middle East and Africa

The report includes the following Pet Fountains Market insights and assessments, which will be helpful to all participants involved in the Pet Fountains Market.

Data on recently introduced regulations and their impact on key industries and on-demand pet fountains market.

Latest industry analysis of Pet Fountains market along with key analysis of market drivers, trends and influencing factors.

Analysis of key trends in the Pet Fountains market and changing consumer preferences in key industries.

Changes in Pet Fountain Demand and Consumption of Various Products

Key Trends Highlighting Funding by Leading Investors in Multiple Countries

New investment opportunities in different technologies and types of products or services

Comprehensive Data and Competitive Analysis of Pet Fountain Key Players

US pet fountain market sales will grow at a steady rate owing to growing consumer confidence and economic recovery.

Europe’s pet fountain demand forecast remains stable as many countries such as the UK, France and Germany focus on boosting growth.

Key Questions in the Pet Fountain Market Research Report:

What are the current scenario and key trends of the Pet Fountain Market industry? What key strategies are businesses adopting to expand their consumer base? What are the key categories and future potentials of the Pet Fountains market? What are the key Pet Fountain market drivers and what are their projected impacts in the short, medium and long term? What is the size of the Pet Fountain market and what are the opportunities for the key players?

