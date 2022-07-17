Seoul, South Korea, 2022-Jul-18 — /EPR Network/ —

LiDAR Market Analysis, By Product (Solid-state, Mechanical LiDAR), By Technology (2D, 3D, 4D), By Component (Laser Scanners, Navigation & Positioning Systems), By Installation Type (Airborne, Ground-based), By Range, By Service, By End-use, By Region – Global Insights 2032

As of 2022, the global LiDAR market stands at a valuation of US$ 1.9 billion and is estimated to surge to US$ 6.29 billion by the end of 2032. LiDAR demand is projected to rise rapidly across the world at a CAGR of 12.6% between 2022 and 2032.

Prominent Key Players Of The LiDAR Market Survey Report:

Leica Geosystems AG

FARO Technologies Inc.

RIEGL Laser Measurement Systems GmbH

Trimble Inc.

Teledyne Optech Inc.

Beijing Beike Technology Co. Ltd.

Velodyne Lidar Inc.

YellowScan

Geokno India Pvt. Ltd.

Quantum Spatial (Aerometric Inc.)

Key Segments Covered in LiDAR Industry Research

LiDAR Market by Product Type : Solid-state LiDAR Mechanical LiDAR

LiDAR Market by Technology : 2D LiDAR 3D LiDAR 4D LiDAR

LiDAR Market by Component : Laser LiDAR Scanners Navigation and Positioning Systems Others

LiDAR Market by Installation Type : Airborne Ground-based

LiDAR Market by Range : Short LiDAR Medium LiDAR Long LiDAR

LiDAR Market by Service : Aerial Surveying Asset Management GIS Services Ground-based Surveying Others

LiDAR Market by End-use Application : Corridor Mapping Engineering Environment ADAS and Driverless Cars Exploration Urban Planning Cartography Meteorology Other End-use Applications

LiDAR Market by Region : North America Latin America Europe APAC MEA



The insights for each vendor consists of:

Company profile

SWOT analysis

Main market information

Market share

Revenue, pricing and gross margin

What insights does the LiDAR Market report provide to the readers?

LiDAR fragmentation on the basis of product type, end use, and region.

Comprehensive assessment of upstream starting materials, downstream demand, and present market landscape.

Collaborations, R&D projects, acquisitions, and product launches of each LiDAR player.

Various regulations imposed by the governments on the consumption of LiDAR in detail.

Impact of modern technologies, such as big data & analytics, artificial intelligence, and social media platforms on the global LiDAR.

The report covers following LiDAR Market insights and assessment that are helpful for all participants involved in the LiDAR market:

Data on recently introduced regulations and their impact on key industries and on demand in LiDAR

Latest industry Analysis on LiDAR Market, with key analysis of market drivers, trends, and influencing factors

Key trends Analysis of LiDAR Market and changing consumer preferences in major industries.

Changing LiDAR demand and consumption of diverse products

Major trends underlining funding by key investors in numerous countries

New investment opportunities in diverse technology and product or service types

Comprehensive data and Competitive analysis of LiDAR major players

LiDAR Market sales in US will grow at a steady pace, driven by growing consumer confidence and economic recovery

LiDAR demand forecast in Europe remains stable, as many countries such as UK, France, and Germany focus on boosting growth

Questionnaire answered in the LiDAR Market report include:

How the market for LiDAR has grown?

What is the present and future outlook of the global LiDAR on the basis of region?

What are the challenges and opportunities for the LiDAR?

Why the consumption of LiDAR highest in region?

In which year segment is expected to overtake segment?

