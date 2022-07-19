The Toothboss Raises his Cup to Toastmasters Area Director Clive Wan as Its Smiling Neighbor

South Weymouth, MA, 2022-Jul-19 — /EPR Network/ — For many people, public speaking does not come easy. For people with Asperger’s, it can be doubly difficult. That didn’t stop Braintree resident Clive Wan. He joined the Quincy 675 Toastmasters in 2016 to conquer his fear and improve his public speaking. In 2021, Wan was named president of his chapter. Most recently, he was named Area Director for the South Shore for 2022. For that accomplishment, Wan has been named the recipient of The Smiling Neighbor award given by South Weymouth Dentist Dr. Richard Wolfert, DMD.

“Public speaking is something I struggle with. So, I have great admiration for anybody who joins a Toastmasters group to work on that skill. Clive’s ascension in Toastmasters is truly inspiring and he is a very deserving recipient of the Smiling Neighbor award,” said Dr. Wolfert, AKA “The Toothboss”, whose practice is located at 1121 Main Street.

For being selected as the Smiling Neighbor, Wan had the choice of receiving a $50 gift card to Stockholders or a Sonicare Easy Clean model (he chose Stockholders).

“I have gained a lot of confidence through Toastmasters and made some friends. I have to admit I wasn’t expecting an award like this and am honored,” said Wan, who received an undergraduate degree from UMass-Amherst, a master’s from Cornell University and works as a process engineer for a career. “I was in-between jobs in 2016 when I decided to try Toastmasters. Working on my speaking skills has helped quite a bit in my job as many times I’m part of a team presenting to potential clients. Toastmasters has also helped with my social skills and I’m able to talk far more easily with people than before.”

Toastmasters International, has been helping its members improve their confidence and presentation skills for more than 70 years. Each week, members can be found sharing a night of speeches, critiques and camaraderie. To learn more about Clive’s group, Quincy 675, visit https://675.toastmastersclubs.org/.

The Smiling Neighbor award is given out on a quarterly basis to citizens of Weymouth going above and beyond the call of duty for their fellow citizens. People can nominate a Smiling Neighbor by sending an e-mail of 200 words or less to toothboss1@aol.com. Please remember to include your name and telephone number as well as the name and telephone number or e-mail of the person they are nominating. Nominations can also be sent to The Toothboss, 1121 Main Street, South Weymouth, MA 02190.

For complete information on dental offerings at The Toothboss, you can visit www.toothboss.com or call 781-335-0604.

About The Toothboss:

The Toothboss offers: comprehensive examinations (written treatment and treatment plan provided); cosmetics; crowns, bridges and tooth-colored restorations; partial and full dentures; periodontics (early cases treated); oral surgery; restoration of conventional and small diameter implants; and emergency services (24-hour emergency phone number available).

