Serosoft is again recognized as Growth Champion in India by The Economic Times

Delhi, India, 2022-Jul-19 — /EPR Network/ — Serosoft, for the 3rd time in a row, has been recognized as the growth champion in India by the Economic Times.

Serosoft with its flagship product Academia ERP/SIS is one of the best education ERP/SIS companies recognized and awarded by various prestigious organizations. We are currently having a presence in more than 300+ institutions in 20+ countries across the globe.

We are on a continuous mission to usher in an era of digital transformation in education. For this, we always focus to provide best in class solutions with various modules to manage all the academic & administrative operations.

At Serosoft, we always recall the words of legend Nelson Mandela – “Education is the most powerful weapon which you can use to change the world.” Here at Serosoft, we have taken this a step forward. Here we believe that “Technology is the most powerful weapon that we can use to change the world of education.”

Our latest accolades include recognition by the Economic Times in 2022 for being one of India’s Growth Champions. This is the 3rd time in a row that we appeared in this prestigious ranking of India’s Fastest Growing Companies across all sectors.

Have a look at our recognitions by the Economic Times for the last three years: India’s Growth Champion – 2022

India’s 19th Growth Champion – 2021

India’s 21st Growth Champion – 2020

This recognition puts Serosoft among the fastest-growing companies and education ERP companies from all sectors.

Have a look at the certificate here:

With this, Serosoft has bagged many awards and recognitions like Deloitte Fast 50 in 2018 & 2019, Red Herring 2018, EdTech Cool Tool Awards 2019 Finalist in SIS Category, Financial Times High Growth Company in 2020 & 2021, and a lot more.