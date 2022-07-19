LeCesse Development Corp. breaks ground on new upscale apartment community in suburban Boston

SAUGUS, Mass., 2022-Jul-19 — /EPR Network/ — Residents in Saugus, Massachusetts, will soon have more options when it comes to the convenient, upscale housing they’re looking for.

LeCesse Development Corp. recently broke ground on its latest multifamily project, NOBO, located just off U.S. Route 1.

The apartment community will feature 245 units, with one- and two-bedroom options, as well as a one-bedroom with a den option. Units will be situated in three four-story, elevator-serviced buildings.

Courtesy photo LeCesse Development Corp. recently broke ground on a new upscale apartment community in Saugus, Mass. NOBO is slated to open in Fall 2023.

Each unit will feature the best-in-class finishes residents desire, from quartz countertops and custom cabinetry to open floor plans, nine-foot ceilings, wood-style plank flooring, and walk-in closets. Residents can also enjoy stainless steel Energy Star appliances, in-unit washers and dryers and a SMART home package with smart locks, voice-controlled lights and Wi-Fi enabled thermostats.

Outside of their units, residents can expect the luxury touches to continue, with a 6,000-square-foot clubhouse with a fitness center and CrossFit room, game room, coworking space, conference room, sauna and more. NOBO will also have an outdoor pool, fire pit, grilling stations, dog park and dog spa.

But what really sets NOBO apart is the convenient location. The community is just 20 minutes from downtown Boston, 15 minutes to Logan International Airport, 20 minutes to the Seaport District and 25 minutes to Cambridge, giving residents easy access to a huge number of employment opportunities.

NOBO is also located just miles from a wide variety of retail, including Macy’s, Best Buy, Trader Joe’s, Target, Walmart and Home Depot.

“At LeCesse, we believe in creating communities that reflect what today’s residents are looking for,” said Caleb Keenan, COO. “With its convenient location and amenities, NOBO is exactly that. We know this community will fill a need immediately in Saugus.”

The project is slated to open in Fall 2023.

NOBO will be National Green Building Standard (NGBS) Bronze certified. The architect is 5G Studio Collaborative out of Dallas, Texas. The general contractor is Platinum-LeChase out of Newton, Mass. The civil engineer is Engineering Alliance out of Saugus, Mass. Financing will be provided by Fifth Third Bank and Marble Capital.

About LeCesse Development Corp.

LeCesse Development is a nationally recognized multifamily investment firm that has developed over 20,000 units since its founding in 1952. Based in Orlando, FL, LeCesse specializes in the development, construction, and ownership of multifamily communities in growth markets throughout the Eastern United States. For more information, visit www.lecesse.com.

