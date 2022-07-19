Video Streaming Market to Attain Growth at 21.3% CAGR from 2022-2030

San Francisco, California , USA, July 19, 2022 — /EPR Network/ —

Video Streaming Industry Overview

The global video streaming market size is expected to reach USD 330.51 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 21.3% from 2022 to 2030, according to a new report published by Grand View Research, Inc. Rising technological advancements such as the implementation of blockchain technology and Artificial Intelligence (AI) to improve the quality of videos are expected to propel the growth of the market over the forecast period.

Service providers are widely adopting cloud-based solutions to increase the reach of content. This trend is observed in various parts of North America and Asia Pacific. Moreover, the rising demand for on-demand videos and inclination toward original digital content are the key factors driving the market growth. The growing acceptance of smartphones in combination with a range of high-speed internet technologies such as 3G, 4G, and LTE is further contributing to the market demand. In addition, the growing demand for devices that can support digital media is helping consumers access media content from anywhere across the world.

Video Streaming Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global video streaming market based on streaming type, solution, platform, service, revenue model, deployment type, user, and region:

Based on the Type Insights, the market is segmented into Live Video Streaming, and Non-Linear Video Streaming.

The live streaming segment accounted for the largest revenue share in 2021, with around 61% market share. The segment growth is attributed to surging demand for digital media devices and the availability of faster internet to access media content remotely.

Non-linear streaming is expected to demonstrate significant growth over the coming years owing to the convenience and series linking. Several other factors that fuel the growth of the non-linear streaming segment in the industry include watch-time feasibility, no buffering, large capacity, and live pause. Moreover, video-on-demand is expected to become mainstream in all age-group populations with both the streaming types.

Based on the Solution Insights, the market is segmented into Internet Protocol TV, Over-the-Top (OTT), and Pay-TV.

The OTT segment accounted for the largest share of over 42% in 2021. OTT solutions deliver film and TV content through the internet without users’ subscriptions to traditional cable or pay-TV services. The segment is expected to witness a noticeable growth over the forecast period owing to the growing demand for improved automation of business processes and the full availability of broadband infrastructure.

The pay-TV segment accounted for a notable revenue due to a significant rise in demand for pay-TV services in countries such as China, India, Mexico, and Brazil. Moreover, customers are shifting their preference to OTT services owing to the increased programming expenses in pay-TV and IPTV services.

Based on the Platform Insights, the market is segmented into Gaming Consoles, Laptops & Desktops, Smartphones & Tablets, and Smart TV.

The smartphones and tablets segment accounted for the largest revenue share in 2021, with over 31% market share. The growth of this segment is attributed to the factors such as easy accessibility of the internet, increasing disposable income, better standard of living, and changing lifestyles.

Smartphone/tablet streaming allows trouble-free live streaming owing to the abundance of reliable internet services. Owing to ease in remote access and portability, these devices are more likely to be preferred for online content watching.

Based on the Service Insights, the market is segmented into Consulting, Managed Services, and Training & Support.

The training & support segment accounted for the largest revenue share in 2021, with nearly 38% market share. Further, the managed services segment is estimated to have a significant market share, representing around 31% of the total market in 2021.

Video managed services deliver highly evolved media services to viewers, helping them achieve better content quality with higher monetization. These services include localization & access services, digital packaging & fulfillment, creative video services, and compliance & metadata services.

Based on the Revenue Model Insights, the market is segmented into Advertising, Rental, and Subscription.

The subscription segment accounted for the largest revenue share in 2021, with more than 43% market share. The growth of the segment is attributed to the increasing number of video streaming subscriptions worldwide. Moreover, the subscription model offers streaming of online videos with an access fee or a subscription.

Advertising is one of the common forms of monetizing streaming videos where the revenues are generated from advertisers. Since advertisers pay a massive amount for streaming their advertisements on on-demand streaming platforms owing to the marketing requirements, the advertising segment accounts for a significant share of the market.

Based on the Deployment Type Insights, the market is segmented into Cloud, and On-Premises.

The cloud segment accounted for the largest revenue share in 2021, with more than 58% of the market share. The advancements in cloud computing have revolutionized video streaming and enabled the creation of platforms such as YouTube and Netflix for streaming purposes.

Video streaming platforms have adopted cloud-based deployment to enable large bandwidth and enhanced speed. The capability of cloud-based deployment to handle substantial data along with providing a better viewing experience has prompted several streaming services providers to opt for cloud-based deployment.

Based on the User Insights, the market is segmented into Enterprise, and Consumer.

The consumer segment accounted for the largest revenue share in 2021, with nearly 51% market share. This is attributed to the rise in the viewership of video on demand and live streaming services from the media and entertainment sector.

The enterprise segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 21.8% over the forecast period. This growth is attributed to the increasing use of video streaming services by enterprises for training and consulting

Video Streaming Regional Outlook

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Key Companies Profile

Vendors are adopting initiatives such as collaborations, mergers & acquisitions, and partnerships.

Some prominent players in the global video streaming market include:

Akamai Technologies

Amazon Web Services, Inc.

Apple Inc.

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Google LLC

Kaltura, Inc.

Netflix, Inc.

International Business Machine Corporation (IBM Cloud Video)

Wowza Media Systems, LLC

Hulu, LLC

