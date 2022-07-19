Lithium Market Demand, Overview, Size, Trend | Albemarle Corp., Ganfeng Lithium Co., Ltd., SQM S.A.

New York, 2022-Jul-14 — /EPR Network/ — Global Lithium Market report from Global Insight Services is the single authoritative source of intelligence on Lithium Market. The report will provide you with analysis of impact of latest market disruptions such as Russia-Ukraine war and Covid-19 on the market. Report provides qualitative analysis of the market using various frameworks such as Porters’ and PESTLE analysis. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

Lithium is a soft, silver-white metal that is part of the alkali metal group. It is the lightest metal in the group and has the lowest density of all the metals. Lithium is found in nature only in compounds, not in its elemental form. The most common lithium compound is lithium carbonate (Li2CO3), which is used in a variety of applications, including glass and ceramic manufacturing, lithium batteries, and as a psychiatric medication.

Key Trends

Lithium technology is constantly evolving and improving. The key trends in lithium technology are better performance, longer lasting batteries, and smaller, more compact designs.

Lithium batteries have come a long way in recent years. They are now more powerful and efficient than ever before. This means that they can be used in a wide range of applications, from electric vehicles to portable electronics.

Key Drivers

The key drivers of the lithium market are the increasing demand for electric vehicles and the increasing use of lithium-ion batteries in a variety of applications.

The demand for electric vehicles is increasing due to the concerns over the environment and the need to reduce dependence on fossil fuels. The increasing use of lithium-ion batteries is due to their high energy density and low self-discharge rate.

Market Segmentation

By Product

Carbonates

Hydroxide

By Application

Automotive

Consumer Electronics

Grid Storage

By Region

North America The U.S.



Key Players

Albemarle Corp.

Ganfeng Lithium Co., Ltd.

SQM S.A.

Tianqi Lithium Corporation

Livent Corp.

Lithium Americas Corp.

Pilbara Minerals

Orocobre Limited Pty. Ltd.

