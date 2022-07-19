Excitation Systems Market Demand, Overview, Size, Trend | ABB, Andritz AG, Basler Electric Company

New York, 2022-Jul-14 — /EPR Network/ — Global Excitation Systems Market report from Global Insight Services is the single authoritative source of intelligence on Excitation Systems Market. The report will provide you with analysis of impact of latest market disruptions such as Russia-Ukraine war and Covid-19 on the market. Report provides qualitative analysis of the market using various frameworks such as Porters’ and PESTLE analysis. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

Excitation systems are used in power plants to control the speed and direction of the generator’s rotation. The system provides the generator with a rotating magnetic field, which is necessary for it to produce electricity. Excitation systems can be either static or rotating. Static systems use a set of magnets to create the magnetic field, while rotating systems use an electromagnet.

Key Trends

The key trends in Excitation Systems technology are:

1. The move towards digital excitation systems: With the advent of digital technology, more and more manufacturers are offering digital excitation systems. These systems offer many benefits over traditional analog systems, including improved accuracy, greater flexibility, and easier integration with other digital systems.

2. The use of permanent magnets: Permanent magnets are increasingly being used in excitation systems, due to their many advantages over electromagnets. Permanent magnets are more efficient, require less maintenance, and are more compact.

Key Drivers

There are several key drivers of the excitation systems market.

First, the ever-increasing demand for electricity is driving the need for more efficient and reliable power generation. This, in turn, is driving the need for better excitation systems.

Second, the rise in renewable energy sources, such as wind and solar, is also driving the need for more efficient and reliable excitation systems.

Market Segments

By Type

Static

Rotational

By Controller type

Analog

By Application

Synchronous Generator

Synchronous Motor

By End User

Power Generation

By Region

North America The U.S.



Key Players

ABB

Andritz AG

Basler Electric Company

Fuji Electric Co.

General Electric

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Siemens AG

Tenel, s.r.o.

