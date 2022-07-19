Glamping Market is projected to Showcase Strong Growth worth USD 5.94 Billion by 2030

San Francisco, Calif., USA, July 19, 2022 — /EPR Network/ —

Glamping Industry Overview

The global glamping market size is anticipated to reach USD 5.94 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 10.9% over the forecast period, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. With continuous modification in service offerings and expansions, the market is expected to witness a prominent acceptance among tourists who prefer to stay closer to home over foreign vacations. Also, staycations are becoming increasingly popular and are expected to continue growing further through Airbnb and various other advertising campaigns supported by the governments across all regions. While de-stressing and relaxation are considered to be the main factors propelling the market growth, the need for a healthy lifestyle along with eco-tourism has created high demand for an active outdoors régime.

Glamping Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global glamping market on the basis of accommodation, age group, and region:

Based on Accommodation Insights, the market is segmented into Cabins & Pods, Tents, Yurts, Treehouses, and Others.

In terms of value, the cabin and pods segment dominated the market with a share of more than 46.00% in 2021.

The rising importance of travelers to be a part of an immersive experience without compromising on luxuries has influenced campers with luxurious accommodations, such as cabins & pods.

Major outdoor tourism providers offer a rough camping experience with luxe amenities, such as kitchen appliances, indoor bathrooms, portable toilets, air conditioning, luxury beds, TV, and Wi-Fi among others.

The presence of national parks and huge wildlife offerings favor the popularity and acceptance of cabins & pods among consumers.

Based on the Age Group Insights, the market is segmented into 18-32 Years, 33-50 Years, 51-65 Years, and Above 65 Years.

In terms of value, the 18 to 32 years age group segment dominated the market and accounted for the maximum share of more than 44.5% of the global revenue in 2021.

In addition, the increasing popularity of destination weddings among the younger population is attracting the idea of wedding glamping and thus, companies are increasing this category in their portfolio.

The 33-50 years age group segment is expected to register the second-fastest CAGR over the forecast period.

Glamping Regional Outlook

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Central & South America

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Key Companies Profile & Market Share Insights

The market includes both international and domestic participants. Key market players focus on strategies, such as innovation and partnerships, to enhance their service offerings and gain a higher market share.

Some prominent players in the Global Glamping market include:

Under Canvas

Collective Retreats

Tentrr

Eco Retreats

Baillie Lodges

Nightfall Camp Pty Ltd.

Tanja Lagoon Camp

Wildman Wilderness Lodge

Paperbark Camp.

