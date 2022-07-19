Worldwide Demand For Building Information Modeling Is Grow At An Impressive 12% CAGR Through 2032| Fact.MR Forecasts

The worldwide building information modelling market is expected to be worth US$ 6.43 Bn by the end of 2022 and is expected to be worth US$ 19.97 Bn by 2032, growing at a 12% CAGR from 2022 to 2032.

Prominent Key Players Of The Building Information Modeling Market Survey Report:

Aecom

Asite Solutions Limited

Beck Technology Ltd

Nemetschek AG

Synchro Software Ltd

Pentagon Solutions Ltd

Bentley Systems Inc

Dassault Systemes Sa

Trimble Navigation Ltd.

Key Segments Covered

By Type Software Services

By Application Building Oil & Gas Civil Infrastructure Industrial

By End User AEC Contractors Facility Managers



What insights does the Building Information Modeling Market report provide to the readers?

Building Information Modeling fragmentation on the basis of product type, end use, and region.

Comprehensive assessment of upstream starting materials, downstream demand, and present market landscape.

Collaborations, R&D projects, acquisitions, and product launches of each Building Information Modeling player.

Various regulations imposed by the governments on the consumption of Building Information Modeling in detail.

Impact of modern technologies, such as big data & analytics, artificial intelligence, and social media platforms on the global Building Information Modeling.

The report covers following Building Information Modeling Market insights and assessment that are helpful for all participants involved in the Building Information Modeling market:

Data on recently introduced regulations and their impact on key industries and on demand in Building Information Modeling

Latest industry Analysis on Building Information Modeling Market, with key analysis of market drivers, trends, and influencing factors

Key trends Analysis of Building Information Modeling Market and changing consumer preferences in major industries.

Changing Building Information Modeling demand and consumption of diverse products

Major trends underlining funding by key investors in numerous countries

New investment opportunities in diverse technology and product or service types

Comprehensive data and Competitive analysis of Building Information Modeling major players

Building Information Modeling Market sales in US will grow at a steady pace, driven by growing consumer confidence and economic recovery

Building Information Modeling demand forecast in Europe remains stable, as many countries such as UK, France, and Germany focus on boosting growth

