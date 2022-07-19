Demand For Indium Gallium Arsenide Is Expected To Grow At A CAGR Of 8.5% Over (2020-2030)

Indium Gallium Arsenide (InGaAs) Market By Type (Avalanche, PIN, PN, Schottky), By Packaging (Ceramic, Metal, Plastic, Combination), By Application, By Regions – Global Insights 2020-2030

With continuous advancement in telecom industry and increasing installation of optical fiber for numerous services, the market for indium gallium arsenide is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.5% over forecast period (2020-2030). By type, schottky accounted for a significant share in 2020. With market making recovery post COVID -19, segment will continue to be a lucrative through 2030.

Prominent Key Players Of The Indium Gallium Arsenide Market Survey Report:

  • Xenics nv
  • Sensors Unlimited, Inc.
  • RS Components
  • OSI Optoelectronics
  • Marktech Optoelectronics, Inc.
  • MACOM Technology Solutions

InGaAs Market Segmentation

Fact.MR has studied the InGaAs market with detailed segmentation on the basis of type, packaging, application and key regions.

  • By Type :

    • Avalanche
    • PIN
    • PN
    • Schottky

  • By Packaging :

    • Ceramic
    • Metal
    • Plastic
    • Combination

  • By Application :

    • Aerospace & Defense
    • Analytical & Scientific
    • Automotive
    • Communication Systems
    • Consumer Electronics
    • Others

  • By Region :

    • North America
    • Latin America
    • Europe
    • East Asia
    • South Asia & Oceania
    • Middle East & Africa

