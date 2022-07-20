Functional Cosmetics Market overview by recent opportunities, growth size, regional analysis and forecasts to 2031 | Unilever, Givaudan SA, BASF SE

New York, 2022-Jul-14 — /EPR Network/ — Global Functional Cosmetics Market report from Global Insight Services is the single authoritative source of intelligence on Functional Cosmetics Market. The report will provide you with analysis of impact of latest market disruptions such as Russia-Ukraine war and Covid-19 on the market. Report provides qualitative analysis of the market using various frameworks such as Porters’ and PESTLE analysis. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

Functional cosmetics are products that provide a benefit to the user beyond simply making them look more attractive. These products can improve the health and appearance of the skin, hair, and nails, and may also provide protection from the sun and other environmental factors. Functional cosmetics are often used to treat specific conditions such as acne, eczema, and psoriasis.

Request Sample Report – https://www.globalinsightservices.com/request-sample/GIS21070/

Key Trends

Functional cosmetics are those that are designed to improve the appearance or health of the skin. Common ingredients in these products include antioxidants, anti-inflammatories, and hydrating agents.

One of the key trends in functional cosmetics technology is the development of products that can target specific skin concerns. For example, there are now products available that can help to reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, improve skin tone, and boost collagen production.

Key Drivers

The major factors driving the growth of this market are the increasing awareness about the benefits of functional cosmetics and the growing demand from the millennial population. Functional cosmetics are beauty products that offer additional benefits such as anti-aging, UV protection, and others.

The increasing awareness about the benefits of functional cosmetics is one of the key drivers of the market. Functional cosmetics are known to offer a number of benefits such as anti-aging, UV protection, and others. The millennials are the major target audience for the functional cosmetics market as they are more aware about the benefits of these products and are willing to spend on them.

Market Segmentation

By Functionality

Conditioning agents

UV filters

Anti-aging agents

Skin lightening agents

By Application

Skin Care

Hair Care

By Region

North America The U.S.



Get A Customized Scope to Match Your Need Ask an Expert – https://www.globalinsightservices.com/request-customization/GIS21070

Key Players

Unilever

Givaudan SA

BASF SE

Clariant AG

Croda International Plc

Evonik Industries AG

Gattefossé SAS

With Global Insight Services, you receive:

10-year forecast to help you make strategic decisions

In-depth segmentation which can be customized as per your requirements

Free consultation with lead analyst of the report

Excel data pack included with all report purchases

Robust and transparent research methodology

Ground breaking research and market player-centric solutions for the upcoming decade according to the present market scenario

About Global Insight Services:

Global Insight Services (GIS) is a leading multi-industry market research firm headquartered in Delaware, US. We are committed to providing our clients with highest quality data, analysis, and tools to meet all their market research needs. With GIS, you can be assured of the quality of the deliverables, robust & transparent research methodology, and superior service.

Contact Us:

Global Insight Services LLC

16192, Coastal Highway, Lewes DE 19958

E-mail: info@globalinsightservices.com

Phone: +1–833–761–1700