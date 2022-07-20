Liquid Ring Compressors Market Demand, Overview, Size, Trend | Busch Vacuum Solutions, Flowserve Corporation, Atlas Copco

New York, 2022-Jul-14 — /EPR Network/ — Global Liquid Ring Compressors Market report from Global Insight Services is the single authoritative source of intelligence on Liquid Ring Compressors Market. The report will provide you with analysis of impact of latest market disruptions such as Russia-Ukraine war and Covid-19 on the market. Report provides qualitative analysis of the market using various frameworks such as Porters’ and PESTLE analysis. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

A liquid ring compressor is a type of rotary compressor that uses a ring of liquid to seal the edges of the rotating impeller blades. As the impeller rotates, the liquid is forced outwards by centrifugal force, creating a seal between the impeller and the housing. This seal prevents the escape of gas or vapor from the compression chamber, allowing the compressor to achieve a high degree of compression.

Key Trends

Some of the key trends in Liquid Ring Compressors technology include:

1. Increasing use of liquid ring compressors in various industries: Liquid ring compressors are increasingly being used in various industries such as food and beverage, pharmaceuticals, chemicals, and oil and gas. This is due to their ability to handle high-pressure and high-temperature applications.

2. Advancements in liquid ring compressor technology: There have been various advancements in liquid ring compressor technology in recent years. These include the development of more efficient and durable compressors, as well as the use of new materials and manufacturing processes.

Key Drivers

The key drivers of the Liquid Ring Compressors market are the increasing demand for compressed air in various end-use industries, the growing demand for energy-efficient compressors, and the need for compressed air in critical applications.

The demand for compressed air is increasing in various end-use industries such as food & beverage, pharmaceuticals, chemicals, and oil & gas. The growing demand for energy-efficient compressors is another key driver of the Liquid Ring Compressors market. The need for compressed air in critical applications such as medical and aerospace is another key driver of the market.

Market Segmentation

Based on Type

Single-stage

Two-stage

Based on Material Type

Cast Iron

Stainless Steel

Others

Based on Flow Rate

25 – 600 M3H

600 – 3,000 M3H

3,000 – 10,000 M3H

Based on Region

North America The U.S.



Key Players

Busch Vacuum Solutions

Flowserve Corporation

Atlas Copco

Ingersoll Rand

DEKKER Vacuum Technologies, Inc.

Graham Corporation

Cutes Corp.

Sterling SIHI GmbH

