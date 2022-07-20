Infrared & Terahertz Spectroscopy Market Insights by 2031 & Covid-19 Analysis | Perkinelmer, Inc., Bruker Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

New York, 2022-Jul-14 — /EPR Network/ — Global Infrared & Terahertz Spectroscopy Market report from Global Insight Services is the single authoritative source of intelligence on Infrared & Terahertz Spectroscopy Market. The report will provide you with analysis of impact of latest market disruptions such as Russia-Ukraine war and Covid-19 on the market. Report provides qualitative analysis of the market using various frameworks such as Porters’ and PESTLE analysis. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

Infrared and terahertz spectroscopy are both methods of spectroscopy that involve the use of infrared radiation or terahertz radiation. These types of radiation are invisible to the human eye but can be detected by special instruments.

Key Trends

Some of the key trends in infrared and terahertz spectroscopy technology include the development of new and improved infrared and terahertz spectroscopy instruments, the increasing use of these instruments in a variety of industries, and the increasing availability of data from these instruments.

One of the most significant trends in infrared and terahertz spectroscopy is the development of new and improved instruments. These instruments are becoming more sensitive and more able to measure a wider range of frequencies.

Key Drivers

Some of the key drivers of the infrared and terahertz spectroscopy market are the increasing adoption of this technology in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries, the growing demand for non-invasive and real-time analysis, and the increasing R&D expenditure in the healthcare sector.

The infrared and terahertz spectroscopy market is also being driven by the growing adoption of this technology in the food and beverage industry. This is due to the fact that this technology can be used for the detection of adulterants, contaminants, and other impurities in food and beverage products.

Market Segments

By Spectrum

Near-Infrared Radiation (NIR)

Mid-Infrared Radiation (MIR)

By Technology

Benchtop

Microscopy

Portable and Handheld

By Region

North America The U.S.



Key Players

Perkinelmer, Inc.

Bruker Corporation

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Shimadzu Corporation

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

Horiba Ltd

Foss.

Jasco, Inc.

