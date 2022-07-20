Enteric Disease Testing Market SWOT analysis, Growth, Share, Size and Demand outlook by 2031 | Alere, Inc., Becton Dickinson & Company, Biomerica, Inc.

New York, 2022-Jul-14 — /EPR Network/ — Global Enteric Disease Testing Market report from Global Insight Services is the single authoritative source of intelligence on Enteric Disease Testing Market. The report will provide you with analysis of impact of latest market disruptions such as Russia-Ukraine war and Covid-19 on the market. Report provides qualitative analysis of the market using various frameworks such as Porters’ and PESTLE analysis. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

Enteric disease testing is a diagnostic tool used to identify infections of the gastrointestinal tract. This type of testing can be used to detect bacteria, viruses, and parasites that may cause illness. Enteric disease testing can be performed using various methods, including stool cultures, serologic testing, and polymerase chain reaction (PCR).

Key Trends

There are a few key trends in enteric disease testing technology.

One is the development of more sensitive and specific tests. This is important because it allows for earlier detection of disease and can help to improve patient outcomes.

Another trend is the use of multiple tests, which can detect multiple pathogens simultaneously. This is important because it can help to reduce the time to diagnosis and can also help to reduce the number of false-positive results.

Key Drivers

Enteric Disease Testing market is mainly driven by the increasing prevalence of enteric diseases and the rising awareness about these diseases. Enteric diseases are a group of infections that affect the intestines and are caused by viruses, bacteria, and parasites.

These diseases can lead to severe diarrhea, vomiting, and abdominal pain. In some cases, they can also lead to life-threatening complications such as dehydration, malnutrition, and sepsis.

Market Segments

By Therapeutics

Campylobacter

Cryptosporidium

E-Coli

By Technology

Monoclonal Antibodies

Immunoassays

Information Technology

By Region

North America The U.S.



Key Players

Alere, Inc.

Becton Dickinson & Company

Biomerica, Inc.

Biomerieux

Bio-Rad

Cepheid Coris Bioconcept

Diasorin

