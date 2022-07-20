Laminating Adhesives Market Pegged for Robust Expansion by 2031 | Type, Application, Scope & Key Companies | 3M, Arkema , Ashland

New York, 2022-Jul-14 — /EPR Network/ — Global Laminating Adhesives Market report from Global Insight Services is the single authoritative source of intelligence on Laminating Adhesives Market. The report will provide you with analysis of impact of latest market disruptions such as Russia-Ukraine war and Covid-19 on the market. Report provides qualitative analysis of the market using various frameworks such as Porters’ and PESTLE analysis. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

Laminating adhesives are used in the lamination process to bond two or more materials together. The adhesive is applied to one or both surfaces to be laminated and then the two surfaces are brought together. The adhesive bonds the two surfaces together and forms a laminate.

Key Trends

The key trends in laminating adhesives technology are:

1. Increased use of water-based adhesives: Water-based adhesives are becoming increasingly popular due to their lower cost and environmental impact.

2. Improved performance of acrylic-based adhesives: Acrylic-based adhesives are becoming increasingly popular due to their improved performance in terms of heat resistance and clarity.

Key Drivers

The key drivers of the laminating adhesives market are the increasing demand for lamination in the packaging industry, the growing popularity of flexible packaging, and the increasing use of laminating adhesives in the food and beverage industry. The packaging industry is one of the major end-users of laminating adhesives. Lamination is widely used in the packaging of food, beverages, and pharmaceuticals. Flexible packaging is gaining popularity due to its benefits such as lightweight, easy to handle, and cost-effectiveness.

Market Segmentation

By Technology

Solvent-Based

Water-Based

By End-Use

Packaging

Industrial

By Region

North America US



Key Players

3M

Arkema

Ashland

Coim Group

DIC Corporation

Dowdupont

H.B.Fuller

