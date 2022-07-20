Online Dating Application Market overview by recent opportunities, growth size, regional analysis and forecasts to 2031 | Badoo, eHarmony, Inc., Grindr LLC

New York, 2022-Jul-14 — /EPR Network/ — Global Online Dating Application Market report from Global Insight Services is the single authoritative source of intelligence on Online Dating Application Market. The report will provide you with analysis of impact of latest market disruptions such as Russia-Ukraine war and Covid-19 on the market. Report provides qualitative analysis of the market using various frameworks such as Porters’ and PESTLE analysis. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

An online dating application is a platform through which individuals can find and contact potential romantic partners for the purpose of developing a relationship. Online dating applications typically require users to create a profile that includes personal information such as age, gender, and interests, and users can typically search for other users who meet their criteria. Once users have found a potential match, they can communicate with them through the application.

Key Trends

Some key trends in online dating application technology are the increasing popularity of mobile dating apps, the use of artificial intelligence to help users find matches, and the use of location-based features to help users find nearby matches.

Mobile dating apps are becoming more popular as people increasingly use their smartphones for all aspects of their lives. This trend is especially pronounced among younger users; a recent study found that 40% of 18- to 29-year-olds use dating apps, compared to only 15% of 30- to 49-year-olds.

Key Drivers

Some of the key drivers of the online dating application market include the increasing popularity of online dating, the ease of use of dating applications, the increasing number of singles, and the increasing availability of mobile devices.

The popularity of online dating has been growing steadily in recent years, as more and more people have turned to the internet to find a partner. The ease of use of dating applications has also made them more popular, as people can easily find and communicate with potential partners without having to leave their homes.

Market Segments

By Subscription Annually Quarterly

By Service Matchmaking Social Dating

By Region North America The U.S.



Key Players

Badoo

eHarmony, Inc.

Grindr LLC

Love Group Global Ltd

Match Group, Inc.

rsvp.com.au Pty Ltd.

Spark Networks SE

