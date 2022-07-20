Liquid Biopsy Market Analysis, Trends and Business Outlook 2028

Liquid Biopsy Industry Overview

The global liquid biopsy market size is expected to reach USD 19.35 billion by 2028, registering a CAGR of 13.5% during the forecast period, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. It is a revolutionary technique that has created various opportunities that were previously unexplored.

Liquid Biopsy Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global liquid biopsy market on the basis of sample type, biomarker, technology, and region:

Based on the Sample Type Insights, the market is segmented into Blood Sample Based and Others.

Blood sample-based tests dominated the market with a revenue share of over 69%. A blood-based test is non-invasive, has no risk, and is painless. In addition, it reduces the cost and time taken for diagnosis. CTCs, cfDNAs, and exosomes, as well as microvesicles, can be detected in the blood sample, thus increasing the adoption of blood-based liquid biopsy.

The circulating biomarkers in blood play a vital role in understanding tumorigenesis and metastasis, which further can help determine tumor dynamics at the time of treatment and disease progression. In addition, ongoing research on blood-based tests for cancer is expected to drive the market.

Based on the Biomarker Insights, the market is segmented into Circulating Nucleic Acids, CTC, Exosomes/Microvesicles, and Circulating Proteins.

Circulating Nucleic Acids accounted for the largest revenue share of 36.68% in 2020. Wide applications of circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA) in liquid biopsy of cancer drives the segment.

Exosomes/Microvesicles are anticipated to grow with the fastest CAGR from 2021 to 2028. A rise in the adoption of exosomes as a liquid biopsy in oncology clinical diagnosis coupled with the introduction of novel products drives the segment growth.

Based on the Technology Insights, the market is segmented into Multi-gene-parallel Analysis (NGS) and Single Gene Analysis (PCR Microarrays).

The Multi-gene-parallel Analysis (NGS) segment accounted for the largest revenue share of over 73% of the global market in 2020 and is anticipated to maintain its dominance over the forecast period. NGS technology can detect various mutations that could be responsible for tumorigenesis and detect resistance mechanisms that may have developed from pre-existing clones after treatment.

Liquid Biopsy Regional Outlook

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Key Companies Profile & Market Share Insights

Players operating in the market are contributing to market growth by expanding their cancer diagnostics portfolios, which is leading to an increase in the uptake of their proprietary liquid biopsy products.

Some prominent players in the global liquid biopsy market include

QIAGEN

Myriad Genetics, Inc.

BIOCEPT, Inc.

Guardant Health, Inc.

Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Illumina, Inc.

Angle plc

Oncimmune

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Lucence health Inc.

Freenome holdings, Inc.

EPIGENOMICS AG

Order a free sample PDF of the Liquid Biopsy Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.