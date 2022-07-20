Cold Plasma Market In-Depth Industry Analysis on Size, Market Size, Cost Structure and Prominent Key Players Analysis and Forecast: 2022-2031

New York, 2022-Jul-20 — /EPR Network/ — Global Cold Plasma Market was valued at USD 1.9 billion in 2021 and it is projected to reach up to USD 5.7 billion by 2031, at a CAGR of 10.5% during the forecast period.

The global cold plasma market report from Global Insight Services is the single authoritative source of intelligence on Cold Plasma Market. The report will provide you with analysis of impact of latest market disruptions such as Russia-Ukraine war and Covid-19 on the market. Report provides qualitative analysis of the market using various frameworks such as Porters’ and PESTLE analysis. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

Cold plasma, also referred to as non-equilibrium plasma or non-thermal plasma is a classification of plasma, and is considered the fourth state of matter. It has numerous applications in bioengineering, medicine, and therapeutics. Cold plasma is used for sterilization of biomedical surfaces, treatment of living biological tissues, and surface modification of biomedical devices and materials, owing to its antimicrobial & bactericidal properties.

Market Trends and Drivers

The key factors such as the benefits of cold plasma technology are likely to boost the growth of the cold plasma market. Cold plasma technology has diverse applications in several industries. This processing method possesses many advantages, like low water and energy consumption, minimal fiber damage, reduced flammability, low chemical consumption, improved wettability, low cost, and a worker-friendly nature. Also, cold plasma technologies do not require onsite storage of supply chemicals or large volumes of processing water, either for implementation or in post-treatment rinsing. Their advantages, as compared to the currently used alternatives in application industries, have served to boost the adoption of cold plasma techniques.

Global Cold Plasma Market Segmentation

The report analyses the global cold plasma market based on industry, regime, and region.

Global Cold Plasma Market by Industry

Based on industry, it is segmented into polymer & plastic industry, textile industry, electronics & semiconductors industry, food & agriculture industry, and medical industry. The medical industry segment is likely to dominate the market during the forecast period. The advantages of cold plasma treatment coupled with minimal side-effects are propelling the market growth of the segment.

Global Cold Plasma Market by Regime

Based on the regime, it is segmented into atmospheric cold plasma, and low pressure plasma. The low pressure plasma segment is likely to dominate the market during the projection period. The key factors such as bacterial activity coupled with minimal surface ablation is boosting the market growth.

Geographical Analysis of Cold Plasma Market

Region-wise, it is studied across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World. The North American region is anticipated to dominate the market during the forecast period. The key factors such as increasing demand for decontaminated frozen food coupled with growing manufacturing facilities of textiles and the rising production of polymers are refueling the market growth during the forecast period.

Major Players in Cold Plasma Market

The key players in the global cold plasma market are Apyx Medical Corporation (US), Nordson Corporation (US), Adtec Plasma Technology Co. Ltd. (Japan), P2i (UK), Relyon Plasma GmbH (Germany), Henniker Plasma (UK), Enercon Industries (US), Acxys Plasma Technologies (France), Plasmatreat (Germany), Tantec A/S (Denmark), Europlasma (Belgium), Thierry Corporation (Germany), Surfx Technologies, LLC (US)

