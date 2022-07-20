Brain Monitoring Market to reach USD 10.1 billion in 2031, growing at a rate of 7.2% from 2022-2031

New York, 2022-Jul-20 — /EPR Network/ — Global Brain Monitoring Market size was USD 5.4 billion in 2021 and it is anticipated to reach USD 10.1 billion in 2031, growing at a rate of 7.2% from 2022-2031.

The global brain monitoring market report from Global Insight Services is the single authoritative source of intelligence on Brain Monitoring Market. The report will provide you with analysis of impact of latest market disruptions such as Russia-Ukraine war and Covid-19 on the market. Report provides qualitative analysis of the market using various frameworks such as Porters’ and PESTLE analysis. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

Brain monitoring helps clinicians in monitoring the condition of the brain under the influence of anesthesia through bilateral data acquisition and processing of the EEG signals. Brain monitoring devices are used to monitor and diagnose neurological conditions by exploring the structure and function of the brain. This process involves the use of several brain monitoring devices. At present, there is an increase in the demand for electroencephalography devices among healthcare providers.

Market Trends and Drivers

The major factor boosting the growth of the market is the increasing incidence and prevalence of neurological disorders. The global incidence and prevalence of neurological disorders, like dementia, epilepsy, Parkinson’s disease, Huntington’s disease, headache disorders, multiple sclerosis, neuro infections, stroke, and cerebral palsy, have increased significantly during the last few years. Brain disorders, which comprise a combination of developmental, psychiatric, and neurodegenerative diseases, are a growing cause of morbidity worldwide. This can mainly be attributed to the growing geriatric population (by 2050, more than 20% of the global population is expected to be aged over 65 years). The American Medical Association (AMA) anticipates that at least 60% of individuals aged 65 years and above will be living with more than one chronic condition by 2030.

Global Brain Monitoring Market Segmentation

The report analyses the brain monitoring market based on product type, procedure, application, and region.

Global Brain Monitoring Market by Product Type

On the basis of product type, it is segmented into electroencephalography devices, magnetoencephalography devices, transcranial doppler devices, intracranial pressure monitors, cerebral oximeters, magnetic resonance imaging devices, computerized tomography devices, sleep monitoring devices, electromyography devices, and accessories. The electroencephalography devices segment is likely to dominate the market during the forecast period. The surge in demand for the diagnosis of critical disorders such as epilepsy has further influenced companies to focus on the development of brain monitoring EEG devices.

Global Brain Monitoring Market by Procedure

On the basis of procedure, it is segmented into invasive and non-invasive. The non-invasive segment accounted for the fastest growth during the forecast period. The key factors such as rise in incidences of traumatic brain injuries coupled with a high acceptance rate of minimally invasive devices, and a low risk of mortality. This increases the demand for these products which propels the market growth.

Global Brain Monitoring Market by Application

On the basis of application, it is segmented into epilepsy, dementia, parkinson’s disease, huntington’s disease, headache disorders, stroke, traumatic brain injuries, sleep disorders, and other diseases. The epilepsy segment is anticipated to dominate the market during the forecast period. The key factors such as the increasing geriatric population and the rise in the prevalence of neurological disorders are boosting the growth of the market.

Geographical Analysis of Global Brain Monitoring Market

Region-wise, it is studied across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World. North America accounted for the largest share of the global brain monitoring market. The key factors such as growing incidences of neurological diseases, a growing number of clinical trials of brain monitoring products, and the availability of medical reimbursement in the US.

Major Players of the Global Brain Monitoring Market

The global brain monitoring market report includes players such as Advanced Brain Monitoring, Inc. , CAS Medical Systems, Inc. , Compumedics Ltd. , General Electric Company (GE Healthcare) , Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Philips Healthcare) , Medtronic Plc. , Natus Medical Incorporated , NovaSignal , Siemens AG , Cadwell Laboratories , Neurosoft Limited , Elekta A.B. , InfraSacn, Inc. , BrainScope Company, Inc. among others.

