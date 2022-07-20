Construction & Demolition Waste Market 2021 Latest Insights, Growth Rate, Future Trends And Forecast | Veolia Group, Clean Harbors Inc, REMONDIS SE & Co. KG, Republic Services Inc.

New York, 2022-Jul-20 — /EPR Network/ — New York, According to a new market research report published by Global Insight Services Construction & Demolition Waste Market is expected to reach US$ XX bn by 2031. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

Construction and demolition waste (C&D waste) is a type of waste that is generated from construction and demolition activities. C&D waste can include a wide range of materials, such as concrete, bricks, wood, glass, metal, and plastics. C&D waste can be generated from a variety of sources, including residential and commercial construction projects, demolition of buildings, and renovation of homes and businesses.

Key Trends

There are a number of key trends in construction and demolition waste technology:

1. Increasing use of recycled and recyclable materials: There is a growing trend towards the use of recycled and recyclable materials in construction and demolition projects.

2. Improved waste management practices: There has been a focus on improving waste management practices in recent years, in order to reduce the amount of waste generated by construction and demolition projects.

3. Greater use of technology: There is an increasing trend toward the use of technology in construction and demolition projects, in order to improve efficiency and reduce waste. This includes the use of mobile apps, online tools, and drones.

4. Increasing focus on sustainability: There is a growing focus on sustainability in the construction and demolition industry, as organizations seek to reduce their environmental impact.

Key Drivers

Construction and demolition (C&D) waste is a significant waste stream in the United States. C&D waste includes the waste generated during the construction, renovation, and demolition of buildings, roads, and bridges. C&D waste is typically generated by the construction, renovation, and demolition of buildings, roads, and bridges. The C&D waste stream includes a variety of materials, such as concrete, asphalt, brick, and wood.

The construction industry is the largest generator of C&D waste. The construction industry is expected to continue to generate a significant amount of C&D waste in the future. The demolition of buildings is a major source of C&D waste. The demolition of buildings is expected to continue to generate a significant amount of C&D waste in the future.

Market Segments

The Construction & Demolition Waste Market is segmented by type, source and region. By type, the market is divided into sand, soil & gravel, concrete, and others. Based on source, it is segmented into residential, commercial, industrial and municipal. Region-wise the market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

Key Players

The Construction & Demolition Waste Market includes players such as Veolia Group, Clean Harbors Inc, REMONDIS SE & Co. KG, Republic Services Inc., Daiseki Co. Ltd., Renewi PLC, Progressive Waste Solutions Ltd, FCC Environment, Advanced Disposal Services Inc. and Casella Waste Systems Inc.

