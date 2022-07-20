Wire & Cable Compounds Market to Show Incredible Growth and Forecast by 2031 | Avient Corporation, Borouge, DuPont De Nemours, Inc., Eastman Chemical Company

New York, 2022-Jul-20 — /EPR Network/ — New York, According to a new market research report published by Global Insight Services Wire & Cable Compounds Market is expected to reach US$ XX bn by 2031. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

Wire & Cable Compounds are materials used to insulate and jacket electrical wires and cables. These compounds serve many purposes, including electrical insulation, mechanical protection, and flame retardance. Common materials used for wire & cable compounds include polyvinyl chloride (PVC), polyethylene (PE), polypropylene (PP), and fluoropolymers such as polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE).

Key Trends

The major drivers for this market are the growing demand for power cables and the need for better insulation and fire-retardant properties.

The most common type of wire and cable compound is polyvinyl chloride (PVC). PVC compounds are used in a variety of applications such as electrical insulation, jacketing, and sheathing. PVC compounds offer good electrical and mechanical properties and are resistant to chemicals and oils. They are also cost-effective and have a wide range of processing options.

Another key trend in the wire and cable compounds market is the use of halogen-free flame retardant (HFFR) compounds. HFFR compounds are used in applications where fire safety is a concern, such as in aircraft and train wiring. These compounds do not release toxic fumes when they burn, making them safer than traditional flame retardant compounds.

Key Drivers

The key drivers of the Wire & Cable Compounds market are the rising demand for electricity, the growing automotive industry, and the increasing construction activities. The rising demand for electricity is due to rapid industrialization and urbanization. The growing automotive industry is also driving the demand for wire and cable compounds as they are used in the manufacturing of automotive wires and cables. The increasing construction activities are also driving the demand for these compounds as they are used in the manufacturing of construction wires and cables.

Market Segmentation

The wire & cable compounds market is segmented by type, end-use industry and region. By type, the market is classified into halogenated polymers, non-halogenated polymers. By application, the market is divided into construction, automotive, power, communication and others. By region, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and rest of the world.

Key Players

The key players in the wire & cable compounds market are Avient Corporation, Borouge, DuPont De Nemours, Inc., Eastman Chemical Company, Electric Cable Compounds Inc., Exxon Mobil Corporation, General Cable Technologies Corporation, Hanwha Solutions Corporation, and Melos GmbH.

